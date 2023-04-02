Marriott plans expansion in Greater China

HONG KONG 3 April 2023: Marriott International will expand its portfolio in Greater China by adding 47 hotels in 2023, comprising more than 12,000 rooms, giving the company more than 500 properties and well over 150,000 rooms by this year’s end in the Greater China region.

Marriott already has 475 hotels across more than 130 destinations in Greater China. The footprint is slated to grow in the Yangtze Delta Region, the Greater Bay Area and the Bohai Rim Economic Circle.

Rissai Valley, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve.

New destinations

Additional properties include Rissai Valley, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve near the historic Chinese valley of Jiuzhaigou in Sichuan Province, W Macau – Studio City, and JW Marriott Hotel Xi’an.

Joining a collection of only five Ritz-Carlton Reserve properties worldwide, Rissai Valley, an 87-villa Ritz-Carlton Reserve, is expected to debut in China this year. Located in southwest China, 400 km from Chengdu in Sichuan province, Jiuzhaigou is inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site and World Biosphere Reserve.

W Macau – Studio City is scheduled to open during the third quarter of 2023.

Later in the year, JW Marriott Hotels will open the 333-room JW Marriott Hotel Xi’an located in the Xi’an Economic and Technological Development Zone.

Premium Brands

Marriott International plans to add 20 properties under the company’s premium brand portfolio. It will boost properties under Westin Hotels & Resorts, Sheraton Hotels & Resorts, Marriott Hotels, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts, Marriott Executive Apartments, Autograph Collection Hotels and Tribute Portfolio Hotels & Resorts.

Sheraton Hotels & Resorts is slated to debut in four destinations – Beihai, Ninghai, Xuzhou and Taizhou.

Expected brand debuts in emerging cities, such as Shaoxing, Foshan and Shantou, will expand the reach of Marriott Hotels. Examples are Foshan Marriott Hotel, Guangzhou Marriott Hotel Baiyun, and Zhuhai Marriott Hotel Jinwan.

Westin Hotels and Resorts expects to debut in the historic city of Shenyang of Liaoning province and in Yantai, the core city of the Bohai Economic Rim.

Select Service Brands

Select service brands are expected to represent over half of Marriott International’s openings across Greater China this year. Twenty-four planned additions are in the pipeline focused on brands such as Courtyard by Marriott Hotels, Four Points by Sheraton Hotels, Fairfield by Marriott, AC Hotels by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, and Element Hotels. Debuts in emerging cities and destinations are key drivers of the expansion, such as in Yuyao and Zhuji in Zhejiang province and Qiongzhong in Hainan province. The additions include new areas in first- and second-tier cities, including Beijing, Guangzhou, and Hangzhou, and popular leisure destinations, such as Qiandao Lake and Jiuzhaigou.