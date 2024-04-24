Doesn’t get better than a THB100 fare

BANGKOK, 25 April 2024: Thai Vietjet launches ‘April’s Last Calls’ promotion, offering special fares starting from THB100 (excludes taxes and fees) for the airline’s entire domestic and international routes.

Bookings are open until 30 April 2024, with the travel period running from 1 June 2024 to 28 February 2025 (excluding public holidays).

The discounted fare is valid on Thai Vietjet’s entire domestic flight network from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phuket, Krabi, Hat Yai, Surat Thani, Udon Thani, Khon Kaen, and Ubon Ratchathani and cross-country routes connecting Phuket to Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai, as well as Thai Vietjet’s international network from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Vietnam, China, Fukuoka, Phnom Penh, Singapore, Taipei, and from Chiang Mai to Osaka.

The promotional fares can also be booked on the airline’s website or mobile app, Vietjet Air, via Facebook at www.facebook.com/VietJetThailand by clicking the “Booking” tab. Payment can be made with ‘True Money Wallet’ and international debit or credit cards.

Currently, Thai Vietjet operates the top 11 domestic routes in Thailand, including flights from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phuket, Krabi, Udon Thani, Hat Yai, Khon Kaen, Ubon Ratchathani, and Surat Thani, and cross-country flights from Phuket to Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai.