India’s Vistara launches Points Fest

GURUGRAMม India, 23 February 2024: Vistara’s loyalty programme announced one of its biggest annual campaigns this week – Points Fest 2024 across its bank/hotel point transfer partners.

The Club Vistara campaign is open through 31 March 2024, offering members and Vistara flyers (post-enrolment) the chance to earn a bonus of up to 100,000 CV points (per transaction per eligible points transfer partner) when transferring bank/hotel reward points to CV points.

The campaign allows members to earn up to 40% bonus CV points (up to 100,000 CV points per partner and 11,00,000 CV points with all points transfer partners) on eligible bank/hotel reward programmes with a minimum transfer of 5000 CV points. The eligible points transfer partners include American Express, AU Bank, Club ITC, FAB, FI Money, HDFC Bank, HSBC, IndusInd Bank, SBI AURUM, SCB UAE, and Yes Bank.

Vistara’s chief commercial officer, Deepak Rajawat, said: “In the last three years, our annual Points Fest has become a much-anticipated campaign amongst the members of Club Vistara. This year, we are delighted to launch yet another edition of this campaign with bigger customer benefits and rewards. This is our way of expressing gratitude to our loyal customers for their continued support and love over the last nine years.”

With the accumulated CV points, members can enjoy various redemption options, such as award flights and upgrade awards across all Vistara destinations.

Additionally, participants can win prizes, including a weekly raffle where two lucky winners will receive a Vistara Purple Ticket Gift Card worth INR 5000 each. The top five Club Vistara members with the highest CV points transferred across eligible partners until 31 March 2024 will each receive a Vistara Purple Ticket Gift Card worth INR 10000.

(Source: Vistara)