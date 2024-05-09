Seaplane services take off at Ocean Marina

PATTAYA, 10 May 2024: Ocean Property is partnering with Siam Seaplane to introduce a seaplane facility at the Ocean Marina Jomtien, Pattaya, offering scenic flights along Thailand’s eastern coast.

Ocean Property Managing Director Napong Pariponpochanapisuti said: “Collaborating with Siam Seaplane gives our guests an extraordinary way to discover the beauty of Thailand’s eastern seaboard with the utmost style and convenience.”

As Thailand’s inaugural operator of amphibious seaplanes, Siam Seaplane will offer air charter services in collaboration with Ocean Marina Jomtien, Southeast Asia’s largest marina and the winner of Thailand’s best marina berthing facilities in 2024.

Partnership highlights

In 2024, Ocean Marina Jomtien will provide a dedicated site for seaplane water landings and takeoffs. It will also offer access to yacht charters and stays at the Ocean Marina Resort.

Siam Seaplane will offer local scenic charter flights and air commuter flights to popular beach resorts in the Gulf of Thailand, such as Hua Hin, Rayong, Koh Chang and Koh Samui, from the marina base.

The partnership also includes boat transfers to partner resorts and hotels such as Renaissance Pattaya and InterContinental Pattaya.

Charter flights from the marina to U-Tapao airport and other commercial airports close to the Gulf of Thailand are possible.