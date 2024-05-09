DUBAI UAE, 10 May 2024: Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, revealed its latest updates, insights and expansion plans at the Arabian Travel Mart 2024 earlier this week.

Having celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2023, the company is now embarking on a sustainable growth strategy that will introduce its unique style of family-centric hospitality to multiple new markets, including dynamic Middle East destinations, as it strives to become one of the planet’s top 100 hotel operators by 2027.

Centara Grand Hotel Osaka opened its doors in 2023 to mark the group’s debut in Japan.

Centara currently has a global portfolio of 95 hotels and resorts operating or in the pipeline, covering 12 countries and six diverse brands: Centara Reserve, Centara Boutique Collection, Centara Grand, Centara, Centara Life, and COSI. In the Middle East, Centara now offers a collection of upscale hotels and resorts in Qatar, Oman and the UAE.

The group’s expansion strategy is already well underway. Centara made its debut in Japan in 2023 with the opening of Centara Grand Hotel Osaka, a landmark five-star city hotel, and the launch of COSI Vientiane Nam Phu, Laos, in March 2024 marked the first location outside Thailand for COSI, marked the first location outside Thailand for COSI, the affordable lifestyle brand.

Looking ahead, two major new resorts will start welcoming guests in the Indian Ocean. In Q4 2024, Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, a bright and fun-filled retreat with an underwater theme, will open its doors in the pristine North Malé Atoll as part of The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts, a brand-new multi-island wonderland. It will be joined in early 2025 by Centara Grand Lagoon Resort Maldives, a haven of sophisticated tranquillity, creating options for every type of traveller. Following the success of Centara Reserve Samui, which became the inaugural resort under the luxury lifestyle Centara Reserve brand in 2021, Centara plans to roll out this award-winning concept to even more idyllic locations across Asia. The newly reimagined Centara Life brand (formerly Centra by Centara) will start “Elevating the Essentials” in key cities and resorts in Thailand and beyond. Finally, two of the group’s flagship properties, Centara Karon Resort Phuket and Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya, will be fully renovated by the end of 2024.

Centara West Bay Hotel & Residences Doha is one of the leading five-star hotels in Qatar’s capital city.

Every aspect of Centara’s development will be undertaken responsibly and sustainably. The group is working towards several important environmental targets, including eliminating single-use plastic and achieving Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC) certification for all its properties by 2025, a 20% reduction in energy, waste, water, and greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, and overall net zero emissions by 2050.

Michael Henssler, Centara’s Chief Operating Officer, said: “We are delighted to return to the Arabian Travel Mart to meet our esteemed travel trade friends and colleagues from the Middle East – and worldwide. Centara has a proud heritage built upon 40th years of warm, family-centric hospitality, and this has become very popular with a rising number of Middle Eastern guests. As we embark on an extensive global expansion strategy, we will continue introducing our intuitive hotels, resorts and brands to many desirable destinations.

We look forward to providing our travel industry colleagues and media partners with exciting updates on all our new developments in 2024 and beyond.”

In the host country of ATM Dubai 2024, Centara has opened its first Mirage resort in the Middle East since 2021. Families and friends can enjoy fun-filled vacations at Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai, which delights guests with its Thai and Arabian adventure-themed concept, family accommodation, and world-class facilities, including a thrilling water park and the colourful, kid-friendly Candy Spa. Centara is also present in many of the most popular destinations for Middle Eastern guests, such as Thailand and the Maldives.

Centara will be present at the Arabian Travel Mart from 6th – 9th May 2024, with a main booth at stand ME1120, ME1150 Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai, stand AS7110 Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa, Maldives and stand ME1520 Centara West Bay Hotel & Residences Doha will also have a presence at the event. For more information and to plan your visit check out www.wtm.com/atm.

To learn more about Centara Hotels & Resorts, visit www.centarahotelsresorts.com.