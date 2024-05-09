Saudia and Season Tours boost tourism cooperation

DUBAI, 10 May 2024: Saudia and Season Tours signed a Memorandum of Understanding earlier this week at the Arabian Travel Market in Dubai, fostering a commitment to establish Saudi Arabia as a tourism hub.

The partnership taps Saudia’s extensive flight network and Season Tours’ travel content to redefine Saudi tourism’s accessibility and connectivity.

Signing ceremony between Saudia and Season Tours.

The MoU, signed by Saudia CCO Arved Von Zur Muehlen and CEO and Season Tours Owner Representative and CEO Ayman Yousef Khalawi, will introduce travel packages showcasing Saudi Arabia’s hidden gems, positioning the Kingdom as an essential destination on a regional travel itinerary.

“We are delighted to partner with Season Tours. Together, we are dedicated to maximizing Saudi Arabia’s tourism appeal and delivering unparalleled experiences to our guests, highlighting the Kingdom’s rich culture,” said Arved Von Zur Muehlen.

The partnership also extends to collaborative sponsorship of events and promotional programmes, fostering interest in regional and international travel to and from Saudi Arabia.