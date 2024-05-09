Dnata names MD for Singapore

SINGAPORE, 10 May 2024: Dnata, a leading global air and travel services provider, announced the appointment of Neo Su Yin as the company’s managing director in Singapore.

In her role, Su Yin will oversee dnata’s ground handling and cargo operations at Changi Airport (SIN). She will manage a team of more than 1,500 employees to ensure consistent, high-quality, and safe services for over 50 airline customers.

Neo Su Yin, Managing Director, dnata Singapore.

A Singapore national, Su Yin brings extensive experience in senior executive roles across the aviation and logistics industries with a proven track record of enhancing service quality and customer experience. Most recently, she was Chief Executive Officer, Singapore, Singapore Post Ltd, a leading postal and e-commerce logistics provider in Asia Pacific. Before joining SingPost, Su Yin was General Manager at the Changi Airport Group (CAG), managing ground operations and customer experience within the terminals.

Su Yin will report to Charles Galloway, dnata’s Regional CEO for Asia-Pacific. Her appointment is effective immediately.

Charles Galloway said: “We are delighted to welcome Su Yin to our APAC management team. With an impressive background in the logistics and aviation industries, she brings a wealth of experience and expertise to dnata Singapore. Her leadership will play a key role in driving our efforts to enhance our reputation for excellence in the industry.”

A trusted partner of over 300 airline customers, dnata operates at over 130 airports globally. In the Asia Pacific region, dnata provides quality and safe ground handling, cargo and catering services in three countries; Australia, Singapore and The Philippines.