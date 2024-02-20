SINGAPORE, 21 February 2024: Travellers planning their next holiday can look forward to Emirates’ exclusive fares starting this month.

For a limited time only, Emirates is offering special fares to more than 50 destinations across its extensive network, with all-inclusive economy class fares starting at SGD609, premium economy class fares starting at SGD1,649, and business class fares starting at SGD2,899. Fares are available for bookings from now until 11 March 2024 for travel from 22 February 2024 to 30 November 2024.

Special fares for featured destinations include:

The deals target families planning for the school holidays or travellers looking to maximise their annual leave with the upcoming public holidays. Everyone can Fly Better with Emirates’ special fares and extensive global network.

Travelling with Emirates

Emirates offers award-winning services to every Emirates flyer. From check-in to boarding, travelling with family is much more convenient with Emirates’ priority boarding and over 100 content channels for children and adults alike, on ice, and Emirates’ award-winning inflight entertainment system.

Emirates continues to offer exceptional experiences to Dubai and the rest of its global network, offering flights to more than 140 destinations worldwide across six continents. It currently operates 21 flights per week from Singapore to Dubai, including a daily direct flight between Singapore and Melbourne.

For more information, including how to book flights and a complete list of terms and conditions, customers are advised to contact their travel agent or visit https://www.emirates.com/sg.