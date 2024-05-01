Where are workers taking a break?

SINGAPORE, 2 May 2024: Asia is home to the hottest travel destinations for travellers during the Labour Day week, with cities such as Tokyo, Bangkok, Hong Kong, Seoul and Taipei leading the pack in holiday momentum, according to Trip.com Group’s latest data.

Labour Day travel for the global workforce can extend for a week or more surrounding the official 1 May holiday. It offers an opportunity for working families to unwind and enjoy an extended break spanning several days.

Alongside celebrations for the Chinese New Year and National Day Golden Week in October, China’s Labour Day holiday week extends from 1 to 5 May, driving a substantial increase in outbound travel bookings.

Chinese travellers set their sights on overseas destinations such as Japan and Korea, fuelled by the photo-worthy cherry blossom season, in areas such as Hokkaido during May.

China’s domestic tourism also boomed, with majestic sites such as the “Avatar” mountains of Zhang Jia Jie and Dajue Mountain drawing holiday crowds.

In Southeast Asia, island paradises like Hon Thom Island in Vietnam, Similan Island (open for just six months) in Thailand and Mabul Island in Malaysia beckoned travellers with their pristine beaches and crystal-clear waters. Adventure tourism also saw a rise in bookings. Travellers were keen to explore beautiful ruins and waterfalls in Laos, such as the Vat Phou temple and Kuang Si waterfall, or active volcanos in Indonesia, like Mount Bromo. Singapore, meanwhile, saw travellers heading for exhilarating experiences such as the amphibious DUKWTM Tours and thrilling Skyline Luge.

Golden Week in Japan

Japan is another key region that saw a remarkable rise in travel bookings, with the early May period coinciding with its Golden Week holiday, which runs from 20 April to 5 May.

Golden Week marks one of the nation’s most significant holidays, and globetrotters took advantage of the break to visit destinations such as Korea, Japan and Thailand. Domestic travellers were found making a beeline for Tokyo, Osaka and Fukuoka, with attractions in nature gaining favour: Mother Farm, a charming ranch destination, and Huis Ten Bosch, a Dutch village town with a sea of flowers, were among the top booked attractions.

As for Korea, Seogwipo and Udo islands in Jeju were favourites among travellers who also visited conventionally popular cities such as Seoul and Busan. They were found enjoying the sunset from beach train rides or opting for experiential shows such as kitchen performance art and even ladies-only shows.

In Europe, Germany and Italy stood out, with a triple-fold increase in travellers compared to the same period in the previous year. Historic castles, palaces, and cathedrals are favourites: Neuschwanstein Castle, Nymphenburg Palace, Cathedral of Saint Mary of the Flower, and Milan Cathedral were among the top-ranked attractions.

Labour Day also sees diverse travel trends emerging, reflecting the evolving preferences of holidaymakers worldwide.

Cultural and historical tourism took centre stage as travellers favoured iconic landmarks such as the Winter Palace in St Petersburg, the Louvre Museum in Paris, and the Acropolis of Athens, immersing themselves in these revered destinations’ rich history, architecture, and heritage.

For families and thrill-seekers alike, theme parks and entertainment hubs emerged as hotspots for holiday fun. Universal Studios Singapore, Tokyo DisneySea, and Disneyland Paris captivate visitors with rides, shows, and immersive experiences.

Unique destinations like Giethoorn, a fairytale village in the Netherlands, and the Chocolate Hills in the Philippines also rise in popularity. These destinations offer travellers off-the-beaten-path experiences and picturesque landscapes that promise to leave a lasting impression.

(SOURCE: Trip.com Group)