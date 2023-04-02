STB and Flight Centre join forces

SINGAPORE, 3 April 2023: Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (FCTG) have inked a three-year multi-million-dollar Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to drive visits to Singapore via the travel group’s global network.

It marks FCTG’s first global agreement with a destination partner since the pandemic. The partners will jointly promote Singapore in Australia, New Zealand, the UK, the US, Canada and South Africa.

Photo credit: STB. (Left) FCTG’s chief executive officer, Graham Turner, and (right) STB’s Chief Executive, Keith Tan, in FCTG’s head office in Brisbane last week.

The MOU was signed between FCTG’s chief executive officer, Graham Turner, and STB’s chief executive Keith Tan, in FCTG’s head office in Brisbane last week.

Tan said, “I am thrilled with this partnership as it enables STB and FCTG to boost tourism recovery worldwide. With such a valuable and strategic partner, STB will be able to showcase the many new hotels, experiences and attractions launched in the past few years so that travellers can experience even more of our beloved Singapore – our City in Nature.”