Disney ship calls Singapore home

SINGAPORE 31 March 2023: Disney Cruise Line will homeport the former Global Dream in Singapore for five years starting in 2025 after construction of the unfinished ship is completed at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany.

Last November, Disney announced the acquisition of the partially completed ship known as Global Dream from receivers handling the defunct Dream Cruises assets. Once ready to sail with Disney’s trademark themes and onboard attractions, it will be renamed. It is expected to set sail in 2025 as the seventh ship in the Disney fleet.

Photo credit: Singapore Cruise Society. (Left) Josh D’Amaro, chairman of Experiences and Products, Disney Parks and (Right) Keith Tan, Chief Executive, STB.

Disney Cruise Line estimates the passenger capacity of the 208,000-gross-ton ship to be approximately 6,000, with around 2,300 crew members.

Singapore Tourism Board and Disney Cruise Lines announced the homeporting accord on 29 March following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding that confirms the Disney cruise ship will homeport exclusively in Singapore for at least five years.

The addition of a Disney Cruise Line ship in Singapore can add millions of local and foreign cruise passengers across the five years, including fly-cruise passengers who arrive in Singapore by air.

About Disney Cruise Line

Since launching in 1998, Disney Cruise Line has acquired a fleet of five ships — the Disney Magic, Disney Wonder, Disney Dream, Disney Fantasy and Disney Wish. Three more are in the pipeline. The Disney Cruise Line fleet sails to destinations in The Bahamas, the Caribbean, Europe, Alaska, Mexico, Canada, Hawaii, the South Pacific, Australia, and New Zealand.