SET sign posts Nok Air

BANGKOK, 4 April 2023: Thailand’s Stock Exchange posted a sign on five listed companies, including Nok Air, a low-cost airline based in Bangkok, for failure to submit financial statements ending 31 December 2022.

Nok Air, one of Thailand’s low-cost airlines, confirmed on Monday the ‘SP’ sign had been posted on the listed company’s securities for failure to submit the financial statements for the year ending 31 December 2022.

Photo credit: Nok Air. The airline resumes flights to India and China.

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) ‘SP’ notice was quoted in a statement issued by Nok Airlines Public Company Ltd to investors.

The ‘SP’ notice followed a notification of Nok Airlines PCL, dated 31 March, addressed to the president of the Stock Exchange of Thailand, saying it was notifying SET that the financial statement of the airline and its subsidiaries as of 31 December 2022 would be submitted late due to the change of auditor as well as the modification of ticketing software.

The statement read: “The company needs more time to review account recording and information to ensure correctness. Therefore, the company is unable to submit the financial statements as of 31 December 2022 within 31 March 2023.”

“However, the company is working closely with all relevant parties to complete the financial statements with the most accurate, complete and reliable and expects to submit the financial statement ending 31 December 2022 and the 2022 Annual Registration Statement / Annual Report by 31 May 2023.”

Meanwhile, the airline continues to reinstate international flights post- Covid-19 pandemic.

In February, it reinstated three weekly flights (Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday) from its home base Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok to Hyderabad in India. Flight DD958 departs Bangkok at 2130 and arrives in Hyderabad at 2345. The return flight DD959 departs Hyderabad at 0445 and arrives in Bangkok at 0605.

Hyderabad is the capital city of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. India has a population of 7,749,334, making it the fourth most populous city in India. The city was once one of the world’s diamond and pearl trading centres. Now, it is a hub for information technology, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology industries.

In March, the airline reinstated flights to Nanning and Zhengzhou in China.

Nok Air serves Naning with four weekly flights on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. DD3110 departs Bangkok at 1035 and arrives in Nanning, China, at 1350. The return DD3111 flight departs Nanning at 1520 and arrives in Bangkok at 1635.

Nanning is located in Southern China, the administrative capital of the Guangxi Autonomous Region, one of five autonomous regions in China. Traditionally an area of the Zhoung people where the tradition, cultures and language continue to exist. The city can be accessed by high-speed train, with travel time to Guangzhou and Beijing of three and 13 hours, respectively.

Also in March, the airline resumed four weekly flights from Bangkok to Zhengzhou on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. DD3136 departs Bangkok at 1715 and arrives in Zhengzhou at 2205. The return DD3137 flight departs Zhengzhou at 2305 and arrives in Bangkok at 0200 (the next day).

Zhengzhou is located in central China on the Yellow River or Huang He and acts as the capital of Henan province, where the Henan dialect of mandarin is spoken along with Mandarin Chinese. The city is only a 3.5-hour train ride away from Beijing.