Red Elephant Reps strengthens sales

BANGKOK, 11 April 2023: Red Elephant Reps, a hotel and travel representation company, is strengthening its global sales team by appointing Nic Scaramuzzino as director of sales for France.

He will be responsible for executing sales and marketing strategies throughout France that will drive growth and provide brand awareness for clients of Red Elephant Reps.

Commenting on the new appointment, Red Elephant Reps chief executive officer Ian Paul Woods said: “Nic’s broad travel and hospitality experience combined with his strong network of connections will be crucial in helping us to grow within the region.”

He comes to the Red Elephant Reps team with over 25 years of tourism and hospitality experience, having held various positions in Southeast Asia in hotels and travel agencies.