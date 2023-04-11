Thai Vietjet shares Songkran fun

BANGKOK, 12 April 2023: Thai Vietjet, in collaboration with Airports of Thailand (AOT), surprises passengers with special activities at the check-in counters this week to celebrate the return of the annual Songkran Festival.

Thai Vietjet staff, dressed in traditional Thai costumes, welcome passengers at the airline’s check-in counters of row C, Suvarnabhumi Airport, with a Thai dessert called ‘Allure’ presented as a sweet souvenir to all passengers.

In addition, the airline splashes fiscal happiness on passengers during the Songkran Festival week ending on 15 April. The ‘Songkran Splash Deals’ promotion sells a one-way fare for THB99 (excluding taxes and fees) for travel to destinations in the domestic network. Flights to international destinations sell at THB1,890 and are available for bookings until midnight on 15 April. Both deals are for travel from 16 May to 31 October 2023 (excluding public holidays).