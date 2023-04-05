SINGAPORE, 6 April 2023:This year, Spain expects you to visit for several good reasons. In 2023, choose between several special events and celebrations to make your trip a unique experience. Write down the following destinations, a definite hit for your holidays.

Picasso Celebration 1973-2023

On 8 April 2023, we will be celebrating the fiftieth anniversary of the death of Pablo Picasso. The date is marked by an extensive programme of exhibitions, conferences and cultural activities, which will take place throughout the year in different Spanish cities with a special to the life and work of the great artist. During this “Picasso Year”, the museums and cultural centres of Malaga, Barcelona, Madrid and A Coruña offer the unique opportunity to learn more about the legacy of one of the essential names in art history. For the full programme, visit www.celebracionpicasso.es.

Sorolla Year

Joaquín Sorolla, the famous “painter of light”, is another protagonist of the 2023 cultural agenda, especially in Madrid and Valencia, to celebrate the centenary of his death. The Sorolla Museum and its temporary exhibition “Sorolla. Origins” are a must-see in Madrid. The Prado Museum is also paying homage to the painter with the exhibition “Portraits by Joaquín Sorolla”, while the Royal Palace shows his art in a surprising way with the immersive exhibition “Sorolla through light”.

At the end of March, “Sorolla. Origins” arrives in Valencia, at the Museum of Fine Arts, which in summer, will also exhibit “Masaveu Collection. Sorolla”. The schedule of celebrations in the artist’s hometown includes guided tours of the locations in the old town that marked his life and a special gastronomic menu inspired by his work devised by the renowned chef Jorge de Andrés. In addition, you will find more destinations, such as Barcelona and Alicante, which add to this “Sorolla Year” with the exhibitions “Sorolla. Hunting impressions” and “Sorolla and the Valencian Painting of his Time. Dialogue and Contrasts”, respectively.

Velázquez in Seville

On 6 October 1623, a young Diego Velázquez was appointed painter to King Felipe IV. Seville, the city where he was born and studied, is preparing a programme full of activities to celebrate the 4th centenary of this crucial moment in the life of the author of “Las Meninas”. Exhibitions, conference cycles, films, concerts and a great parade by the Tercio de Olivares will celebrate the great maestro of the Spanish Golden Age. And in October, coinciding with the commemoration, the Casa Natal de Velázquez will open its doors to the public after its renovation.

Cuenca: 2023 Spanish Gastronomy Capital

The city of the famous Casas Colgadas is going to be a must-see destination this year for lovers of good food. Known for the variety of its products and the innovation in its kitchen, Cuenca will celebrate its appointment as gastronomic capital with a multitude of activities: special menus, conferences, workshops, and tastings… This is a delicious opportunity to visit this World Heritage City and enjoy some of its best-known recipes such as “morteruelo”, “ajo arriero”, roasts, migas with egg or “alajú” (a delicious dessert of Arab origin made with almonds and honey).

Lebaniego Jubilee Year 2023/2024

Cantabria celebrates the Lebaniego Jubilee Year in style with a jam-packed programme of cultural and other activities related to the Lebaniego Way and the pilgrimage to the monastery of Santo Toribio de Liébana, famous for being home to the Lignum Crucis: the largest fragment of the True Cross of Christ.

On the occasion of the Holy Year, the Door of Forgiveness opens on 16 April and more than 400 activities are organised, including exhibitions, sporting events, stage art shows, food and drink events and concerts by well-known artists such as Andrea Bocelli, Muse and Ara Malikian.

It is a great time for taking part in this pilgrimage route and seeing some fascinating scenery of the Picos de Europa or staying in fairy-tale towns like Potes.

For more information on Spain as a tourism destination, please visit www.spain.info

(Your Stories: TURESPAÑA)