APG bags TAP Portugal GSA account

SINGAPORE, 3 April 2023: APG, a global general sales agency for airlines, has clinched the TAP Portugal account in 18 markets in Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia.

Under the agreement, APG will provide the airline with sales and marketing support in Morocco, Australia, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Egypt, Guinea, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Malta, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, Slovenia, Taiwan, Thailand, and Tunisia.

APG Thailand’s Manob Song-Im confirmed on his Facebook page that APG Thailand was “pleased and honoured to be appointed General Sale and Service Agent (GSSA) for Thailand effective from 1 April 2023.”

Last month, Air Mauritius announced the appointment of APG as its GSA Sales and Marketing in Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Greece, Luxemburg, The Netherlands, Portugal, and Spain. Before the latest agreement signed in March, APG represented Air Mauritius in the USA, Canada, Italy, Switzerland, and Germany.

Starting in October 2023, Air Mauritius will commence two weekly flights to Geneva and increase frequencies to London to a daily flight to London Gatwick Airport effective 29 October 29, 2023.

APG is a global firm with more than 100 offices in over 170 countries.