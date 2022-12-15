BANGKOK, 16 December 2022: Centara Hotels & Resortshas confirmed the appointment of Rutjiret Ananphong as general manager of Centara Ubon.

The Thai national joined the Centara Ubon last August and led the pre-opening team. She will continue to direct all aspects of operations when the hotel officially opens next year as its general manager.

A respected member of the Centara Hotels & Resorts group, Rutjiret joined Centara Ubon from COSI Krabi Ao Nang Beach, where she was the GM. She successfully opened the property at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic and managed to position the property as one of Tripadvisor’s Top 10 Best Reviews for Hotels in Krabi. She has previously held the roles of hotel manager at Centara Anda Dhevi Resort & Spa Krabi and resort manager at Centra by Centara Coconut Beach Resort Samui.

Rutjiret brings over 20 years of experience to her latest assignment, which included stinks with Chiva-Som International Health Resort, Twinpalms Phuket, Iniala Beach House, and Buri Rasa Village Samui.

“Centara Hotels & Resorts is proud to announce the appointment of Rutjiret Ananphong as general manager of Centara Ubon. With decades of hotel experience and a passion for hospitality, we are confident that she is the right candidate for this role and will continue to leverage her expertise to grow the hotel’s reputation and position as a leading destination in Southern Isaan”, said Centara Hotels & Resorts chief executive officer Thirayuth Chirathivat.

For more information on Centara Ubon, please visit https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com/centara/cub

(Your Stories: Centara Hotels & Resorts)