SINGAPORE, 3 August 2022: Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), the innovator in global cruise travel with a 55-year history of breaking boundaries, took delivery of its newest ship, Norwegian Prima, in Marghera, Venice, at the renowned Fincantieri shipyard on Monday.

This highly anticipated milestone marks the arrival of the first ship in NCL’s Prima Class, which will see six new ships delivered through 2027. Present at the landmark event were Frank Del Rio, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd; Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line; Luigi Matarazzo, general manager of the Merchant Ships Division of Fincantieri; as well as other notable NCLH and Fincantieri executives. The traditional flag exchange ceremony followed the delivery celebration.

Harry Sommer, president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line, said: “Today we usher in a thrilling new era in cruising as we celebrate the delivery of Norwegian Prima, the long-anticipated first ship in our extraordinary new Prima Class. She is a true testament to our Guest First philosophy and our commitment to delivering unforgettable experiences that exceed expectations. We thank our wonderful partners at Fincantieri, whose coveted craftsmanship, expertise, and dedication, helped bring Norwegian Prima to life. We cannot wait to welcome our guests on board.”

At 294 metres long, 142,500 gross tons, and a capacity for 3,300 guests, Norwegian Prima is designed to put guests first. She features wide-open spaces, thoughtful and stunning design, and a variety of brand and industry-first experiences. She lays claim as the most spacious new cruise ship in the contemporary categories and offers the most outdoor deck space and expansive accommodations of any new build. Her variety of elevated experiences and epicurean delights include the Brand’s first upscale open-air food hall, Indulge Food Hall; the largest and first three-level racetrack at sea on the Prima Speedway, as well as The Drop, the world’s first freefall dry slide offering a 10-story plunge experience that reaches more G-forces than an accelerating F1 race car.

Other onboard standouts include Ocean Boulevard, which wraps around the entire deck, that’s over 4,000 square metres, allowing guests to connect to the ocean while enjoying alfresco dining and elevated experiences. Guests will enjoy the ultimate in relaxation via Infinity Beach, boasting two stunning infinity pools which are positioned close to water level to take in the vastness of the ocean with uninterrupted views, as well as Oceanwalk, where two glass bridges make guests feel as though they are walking on air over the water. An oasis for art lovers, Norwegian Prima will boast The Concourse, the first outdoor sculpture garden at sea, with six installations created by international metal artist Alexander Krivosheiw and an art wall designed by David Harber.

Fincantieri, general manager of the Merchant Ships Division, Luigi Matarazzo, said: “We’re glad to work with Norwegian Cruise Line to create a world-class series of ships, and it’s a proud day seeing the first of the six Prima Class vessels delivered today.

Norwegian Prima is packed with world-firsts, never-before-seen features, and extraordinary attractions you would never expect at sea”.

Launching this August, Norwegian Prima will be the first major cruise ship christened in Iceland, commencing her eight-day inaugural voyage in the Icelandic capital of Reykjavik on 27 August 2022, sailing to Amsterdam. Global popstar Katy Perry, who serves as Norwegian Prima’s Godmother, will fulfil the longstanding maritime tradition of blessing and officially naming the ship, as well as performing during the christening ceremony.

Following her inaugural voyage, Norwegian Prima will sail a series of eight-day voyages from Amsterdam and Copenhagen, offering guests the opportunity to explore Northern Europe and the Norwegian Fjords. She’ll then sail Bermuda from 10 October 2022; Caribbean itineraries from 15 October 2022; and Western Caribbean voyages from 11 December 2022 to 19 March 2023, before returning to Bermuda from 28 March to 7 May 2023. She’ll then offer cruises to Northern Europe from 14 May through 17 September 2023.

For more information about Norwegian Prima, NCL’s award-winning 17-ship fleet and worldwide itineraries, or to book a cruise, please contact a travel professional, call Hong Kong on +852 2165 6000 and Southeast Asia on +65 3165 1680 or visit www.ncl.com.

