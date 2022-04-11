Jetstar and IndiGo ink partnership

SINGAPORE: 11 April 2022: Jetstar Group and IndiGo last week confirmed a new Low-Cost Carrier (LCC) interline partnership to enable Jetstar customers to book connections and flights on IndiGo services through its Jetstar Connect platform.

Launching at the end of this April, the virtual interline partnership between the two LCCs is made possible by a technology company and flight search engine, Dohop.

The integrated booking engine allows customers to select flights and purchase both bundled and unbundled ancillary products, with customers connecting between international flights provided with seamless passenger and baggage transfer.

Jetstar’s Chief Customer and Commercial Officer, Alan McIntyre, welcomed the partnership and said as the world reopens, it was great to offer Jetstar customers in Asia and Australia opportunities to travel to exciting new destinations in India through its partnership with IndiGo.

“The ability to partner with other LCCs through Dohop has opened a new world of possibilities, helping customers enjoy more seamless connectivity throughout the region,” McIntyre said.

“This new partnership enables Jetstar to offer our customers more destinations, more frequency and better connectivity, by combining our expanding network with IndiGo’s, all at the click of a button, fulfilling our vision to make more travel affordable.

“Jetstar Connect on jetstar.com provides more options for customers to access Jetstar’s great value fares and an expanded number of low-cost connections.

“This partnership opens up new services to Jetstar customers to incredible destinations such as Bengaluru, Mumbai and New Delhi through Jetstar’s hub in Singapore.”

Changi Airport Group’s managing director for Air Hub Development Lim Ching Kiat said India was a key market for Changi Airport.

“In 2019, Singapore attracted over 1.4 million visitors from India to Singapore, and with the relaxation of border policies, India has ranked among the top three countries at Changi in recent months.”

“Jetstar and Indigo are strategic partners of Changi Airport Group, and we welcome this new interline partnership as it will offer travellers more flight options at Changi Airport.”

This is the second virtual interline partnership for the Jetstar Group, following the Jetstar Group’s interline with Tiger Taiwan in December 2019