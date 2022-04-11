THAI invests in three-class 777s

BANGKOK, 11 April 2022: Thai Airways International confirmed the delivery of two new Boeing 777-300ERs aircraft fitted out with first-class cabins.

A third aircraft also featuring the return of a Royal First Class cabin will complete the lease transaction later this month. The contract for the three Boeing 777-300ERs was signed in 2018 with the lease fee being calculated by what THAI calls a “Power-by-the-Hour” approach for the first term of the contract. A lease fee agreement is due to kick in later according to the contract terms negotiated to comply with the company’s rehabilitation plan framework.

The leased Boeing 777-300ER can accommodate 303 passengers. There are eight seats in Royal First Class, 40 seats in Royal Silk Class, and 255 seats in economy class.

The airline noted that introducing the latest version of the B777-300ER aircraft meets the requirement to reduce aircraft types to just fou in accordance with the rehabilitation plan to ensure maintenance, spare parts and support are streamlined to reduce operational costs.

THAI plans to use the three Boeing 777-300ERs for operations on the high-yield Bangkok-London route starting at the end of this month.