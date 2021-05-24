Marriott introduces Tribute to Malaysia

PUTRA JAYA, Malaysia, 24 May 20, 2021: Marriott International announced last week, it signed an agreement with IOI Properties Group, a Malaysian real-estate group, to add the Palm Garden Hotel to the company’s Tribute Portfolio.

Tribute Portfolio covers Marriott International’s growing contingency of independent hotels worldwide. Under the agreement, the current 151-room Palm Garden Hotel is expected to rebrand to become part of Marriott International’s Tribute Portfolio following a strategic conversion.

Marriott International Signs Agreement with IOI Properties Group to Bring A Tribute Portfolio Hotel to Malaysia Front row (seated, from left to right): Rajeev Menon (President, Asia Pacific – Excluding Greater China, Marriott International), Lee Yeow Seng (Executive Vice Chairman, IOI Properties Group Berhad).

“We are excited to build on our relationship with IOI Properties Group and further expand our portfolio in Malaysia,” said Marriott International Asia Pacific Chief development officer Paul Foskey.

Located in the 788-acre IOI Resort City and on the edge of the Palm Garden Golf Club, the hotel should undergo a renovation and begin operating as the Palm Garden Hotel, Putrajaya, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel, under the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio later this year.

Marriott International currently operates 32 properties across 17 brands in Malaysia. With this signing, Marriott International expects to manage six hotels for IOI Properties Group – three operating hotels in Malaysia (Le Méridien Putrajaya, Putrajaya Marriott Hotel, Four Points by Sheraton Puchong) and two new hotels (Sheraton Grand Xiamen and Moxy Putrajaya) in the pipeline. The Palm Garden Hotel, Putrajaya, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel, is expected to be the sixth.

The Tribute portfolio covers more than 40 hotels around the world.

(Source: News Marriott)