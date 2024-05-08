DidaTravel’s US hotel bookings soar

SHENZHEN, 9 May 2024: DidaTravel, a global online travel wholesaler, announced impressive year-to-date 205% TTV* sales growth in hotel bookings for US destinations.

The growth in hotel bookings for US destinations has been generated from Dida’s global client portfolio, which features more than 35,000 travel trade clients, including tour operators, travel agents and airlines, distributing to the 125 source markets in which DidaTravel is active.

The current top five markets driving the fastest growth to the US via Dida’s platform are China (+277%), Brazil (+229%), the UK (+110%), Italy (+125%) and South Korea (+310%).

The most popular US cities booked on Dida’s platform are New York, Miami, Las Vegas, San Francisco, and Los Angeles.

The company has expanded rapidly across all key US destinations, with a 60% year-on-year increase in the size of Dida’s directly contracted US portfolio, which now stands at 10,000 properties and continues to grow, many of them contracted under unique or differentiated conditions.

The year-on-year average daily rate increases in the US by +21%, which completes the positive picture for DidaTravel’s hotel partners.

DidaTravel Director of International Chains Suman Khan commented: “As one of the most visited countries in the world, offering such iconic destinations, the US is clearly of key strategic importance to a global travel wholesaler like DidaTravel. We are therefore delighted that we continue to go from strength to strength and register such rapid sales growth across US destinations.

For our hotel partners, Dida’s global B2B reach and distribution capability, fully aligned and complementary to their direct marketing strategies, helps them effectively meet their occupancy targets while attracting high-value guests from hard-to-reach markets.”

*TTV = Total Transaction Value

**ADR = Average Daily Rate

All data is based on bookings made via DidaTravel’s platform and distribution channels and compares the full-year performance up to 15 April 2024, versus the prior 12 months.

About DidaTravel

The company is headquartered in Shenzhen, China, and has over 600 employees in eight offices globally. It works with over 35,000 travel-buying clients worldwide, including travel agencies, tour operators, wholesalers, OTAs, travel management companies (TMCs), and airlines.

Additionally, the company has a portfolio of over 75,000 competitively sourced direct hotel contracts and more than 1.5 million accommodation products provided by 600+ global suppliers, covering more than 200 countries/regions.