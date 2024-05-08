Hoi An’s Wafaifo Resort open for bookings

HOI AN Vietnam, 9 May 2024: The Wafaifo Hoi An Resort in the World Heritage town of Hoi An, central Vietnam, will open its doors to guests on 1 September.

Bookings are now open on the hotel’s Wafaifo.com website for the phase 1 opening. The hotel will ultimately offer 134 rooms and suites and dining and lifestyle outlets just a 10-minute walk from Hoi An, a UNESCO-listed World Heritage coastal village, 28km south of Danang.

Analysts forecast visitor arrivals will once more match 2019 record-breaking levels by the end of 2024.

The old quarter of Hoi An, located on the banks of a river estuary, is known for its maze of tiny streets lined with old shop houses many of them converted into museums, night market shops, restaurants and bars.

From 1 September, the new downtown resort property will feature rooms with balcony options, king-sized or twin beds, and high-speed WiFi. It will also open a swimming pool, a wellness spa, a gym and beauty and health options. In October, the resort will open meeting facilities and by 2025 luxury suites and a signature Vietnamese fine dining outlet.

Vietnam’s Tourism Arrivals

According to Statista.com,* Vietnam attracted 12.6 million international tourists in 2023, up from 3.6 million in 2022. Analysts at the resort’s in-house tourism intelligence unit predict that Vietnam has a chance to match its 2019 all-time high figure of 18 million visitors by year-end 2024. Domestic tourism is already a robust and increasingly important market for hotels in central Vietnam

Hoi An is a 40-minute drive from Danang International Airport in central Vietnam. Danang has direct air links with 22 cities in 11 countries and four destinations in Vietnam.

*https://www.statista.com/statistics/1195290/vietnam-international-visitor-arrivals/