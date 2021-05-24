WTTC back EU Covid certificate

LONDON, 24 May 2021: The World Travel & Tourism Council is confident an ‘EU Digital COVID Certificate’ could unlock the door to international travel to resume.

Commencing on the new digital certification WTTC senior vice president Virginia Messina said: “WTTC welcomes the agreement reached on the EU Digital Covid-19 Certificate, which has now been given the green light by all member states.

WTTC top changes: Simpson joins as new CEO (left); Guevara says farewell.

“This new certificate could be the key to unlocking international travel and save thousands of businesses and millions of jobs across Europe and beyond.”

WTTC is confident all 27 member states will welcome vaccinated travellers and those with proof of a negative test or a positive antibody test in time for the peak summer season, which will provide a massive and much-needed boost to economies.

“We call on all Member States to have the certificate up and running by 1 July 1 with no extra restrictions.”

The travel and tourism sector has seen 62 million people worldwide losing their jobs.

Meanwhile, WTTC navigated some top changes in its management line-up earlier this month. Gloria Guevara stepped down as president & CEO and was replaced by International Airlines Group (IAG) executive committee member Julia Simpson. She officially takes over the role effective 15 August.

Guevara has led WTTC for four years following a term as tourism secretary of Mexico. Simpson has served on the boards of British Airways, Iberia and most recently as chief of staff at International Airlines Group.

Carnival Corporation President and CEO, Arnold Donald, who was recently appointed as chair of WTTC, paid tribute to Gloria Guevara and welcomed Julia Simpson to her new role.

Donald said: “I would like to first thank Gloria for her dedication and commitment to WTTC, especially in these difficult times…”I am delighted to welcome Julia Simpson, an exceptional leader with experience both in the private sector and in government, to help guide WTTC at this critical juncture of the Travel & Tourism sector.”

(Source: News WTTC)