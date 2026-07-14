PAL boosts North American flights

MANILA, 15 July 2026: Philippine Airlines (PAL) is expanding its North American network with additional nonstop flights to Vancouver, Toronto and New York, providing customers with more travel options while strengthening connectivity between the Philippines, Canada, the US and Southeast Asia.

PAL will increase Manila–Vancouver services from daily to 10 weekly flights effective 17 November 2026.

Photo credit: PAL.

Manila–Toronto services will increase from three to four weekly flights effective 5 December 2026.

Manila–New York (JFK) services will increase from three to four weekly flights effective 2 December 2026, with a fifth weekly flight during the peak December 2026–January 2027 holiday travel season.

The expanded services further strengthen Philippine Airlines’ leadership in the Philippines–North America market and reinforce its position as the leading Southeast Asian carrier operating the most nonstop flights between the region and North America.

“North America continues to be one of Philippine Airlines’ most important markets,” said Philippine Airlines President Richard Nuttall. “As travel demand grows, these additional flights strengthen our position as the preferred nonstop carrier between the Philippines and North America whilst providing our customers with greater choice, improved connectivity, and more opportunities to travel, do business, and reconnect with family and loved ones. As the Philippine flag carrier, we remain committed to supporting tourism, trade and economic ties between the Philippines and our key North American markets.”

The additional North America frequencies will improve connectivity via Manila to key destinations across Southeast Asia, including Jakarta, Bali, Phnom Penh, Bangkok, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur and Hanoi. Through PAL’s partnerships with American Airlines, Alaska Airlines and WestJet, customers will also enjoy improved onward connections to numerous destinations across the US and Canada.

The Airbus A350-900 will initially operate additional Toronto and New York services before transitioning to PAL’s new Airbus A350-1000 as additional aircraft join the fleet.

The A350-1000 will also begin serving San Francisco in August 2026, offering more premium seating and further strengthening PAL’s competitiveness on the US West Coast.

(Source: Philippine Airlines)