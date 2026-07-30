Booking.com Travel Happiness Index

SINGAPORE, 31 July 2026: Booking.com has unveiled the Travel Happiness Index, a new research report exploring the emotional, financial and social drivers of travel among APAC travellers amid rising global uncertainty.

Drawing on insights from 10,000 travellers across 10 APAC markets, the inaugural index identifies what makes trips truly memorable, stress-free and worthwhile for the region’s diverse travellers.

The Travel Happiness Index combines two dimensions of traveller behaviour: the factors people say are important to a good trip, and the factors they prioritise most strongly when making trade-offs. An analysis of both reveals that travel happiness is shaped not only by the experiences travellers see, but also by the confidence, ease and reassurance that help make those experiences possible.

Travel brings joy

For many travellers across APAC, travel not only remains a priority but the joy of it begins long before departure.

An overwhelming 98% of APAC travellers associate travel with positive emotions, and for many, it also plays an important role in their mental and emotional wellbeing. Across the region, in addition to travel helping them recharge, 86% say having a trip to look forward to lifts their mood.

Nearly three-quarters (73%) say that anticipation helps them cope with the demands of daily life. Travel planning can add to that sense of anticipation, with 60% of APAC travellers finding the planning process itself enjoyable.

However, travel is not without its pressures: some travellers say trips can leave them feeling tired or drained (29%), pressured to make the most of their time away (20%), or uncertain (19%) and anxious (17%).

These sentiments vary across the region. South Koreans are most likely to report experiencing negative emotions related to travel (79%), followed by Indians (71%) and Japanese travellers (64%).

Conversely, Chinese travellers appear to be the most positive, with over half (59%) reporting no negative emotions associated with travel.

Today’s travellers are balancing their desire for meaningful experiences with expectations, logistical considerations, and the realities of modern travel. As a result, smoother, more seamless, and less stressful journeys are becoming just as important as the experiences themselves.

Travellers redefine ‘Worthwhile’ around simple moments

APAC travellers are increasingly finding fulfilment not in packed itineraries or bucket-list pursuits, but in the simple, meaningful moments on a trip.

Appreciating natural scenery (35%), spending quality time with travel companions (28%) and enjoying good food or drinks (26%) contribute to trip satisfaction, with food, in particular, emerging as a standout source of joy in Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand and Vietnam.

At the heart of many happy trips is connection, whether with travel companions, family, or the people and places encountered along the way. Family, in particular, stands out: 59% say family trips are the most enjoyable.

These evolving definitions of what makes a trip worthwhile are shaping how travellers plan their journeys, with more intention and value in mind: nearly three-quarters (73%) say they prioritise trying local food and incorporating meaningful experiences into their trips, and 67% say they will choose dates or destinations based on travel deals. Almost two-thirds (62%) say they will extend their trips to create more time to rest, recharge, and fully enjoy their destination. The shift towards more purposeful travel is also influencing accommodation choices.

Vacation homes, apartments, and other unique stays continue to resonate with travellers across the region, with 35% citing better value for money as a key reason for choosing these accommodations. A further 29% say such stays help them experience destinations more authentically and locally, providing greater immersion in the communities and cultures they visit.

Uncertainty reshapes travel rather than derails it

Despite ongoing concerns about extreme weather (35%), health and hygiene risks (34%), crime levels (34%), inflation (30%), and political instability (30%), these factors are rarely deal-breakers, with APAC travellers remaining resilient and committed to travel.

While affordability remains an important consideration, many travellers are finding ways to make trips feel worthwhile through careful planning, better deals and more intentional choices. Across APAC, 46% say they feel more confident in their ability to afford travel than before. Even when faced with disruption, nine in 10 (90%) travellers are willing to adapt rather than abandon their plans. And when plans do change, travellers are most likely to seek alternatives, with 27% opting for destinations that offer a similar vibe.

Others would choose to postpone their trip (18%) or adjust the timing or duration of their travel (17%). However, attitudes vary across the region: Japanese travellers are most likely to cancel outright (26%). In contrast, Thai travellers show the greatest determination to travel, with just 3% saying they would cancel their plans.

Trust, technology and flexibility help travellers book travel

Digital tools have become an integral part of the modern travel journey, with 84% of APAC travellers saying digital tools make planning and booking easier. Travellers are also increasingly turning to technology to help them make more informed travel decisions. Nearly three-quarters (72%) say digital tools such as search engines, booking platforms and AI-powered tools make it easier to find and compare travel options. In comparison, 68% say these tools inspire them to discover new destinations and experiences.

When it comes to making bookings, trust remains paramount. Booking platforms continue to serve as a trusted foundation for the travel journey, with nearly nine in 10 travellers (88%) saying they feel more at ease when booking through a trusted platform.

As travellers increasingly rely on technology to reduce friction and maximise the value of their trips, platforms that combine inspiration, discovery, confidence and seamless booking will play an increasingly important role in helping travellers turn plans into memorable journeys.

“This report makes it clear that for many people across APAC, travel is more than just about getting away — it is about feeling better, having something to look forward to, reconnecting, and having the confidence to keep exploring even when the world feels uncertain,” says Booking.com Managing Director, Asia Pacific, Laura Houldsworth, “As part of our mission to make it easier for everyone to experience the world, we’re focused on helping travellers book and plan with confidence, so they can focus less on friction and more on the experiences that make travel truly worthwhile.”

(Source: Booking.com)