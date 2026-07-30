Indians expand their beach bucket list

SINGAPORE, 31 July 2026: Digital travel platform Agoda has released new insights highlighting the international beach destinations gaining interest from Indian travellers this July and August. While perennial favourites continue to feature prominently, accommodation search trends highlight growing interest in a wider mix of coastal and island destinations across South and Southeast Asia as well as Europe.

Travellers are looking to explore destinations that offer immersive cultural experiences and diverse coastal landscapes, reflecting an appetite to discover more of what each region has to offer.

Southeast Asia remains a core draw, but the map widens

Southeast Asia remains a fixture in Indian travellers’ search activity with its blend of tropical islands, vibrant coastal cities and relaxed beach towns. Among the destinations seeing notable search interest, Bali continues to captivate travellers with its blend of scenic beaches, centuries-old temples and wellness retreats. Meanwhile, Phuket retains its spot as a crowd favourite owing to its lively coastline, bustling night markets and easy access to nearby islands, offering everything from family holidays to adventure-filled getaways.

Beyond these well-known favourites, Agoda searches point to growing interest in a wider range of destinations, each with its own unique offerings. In Indonesia, Lombok is attracting attention for its uncrowded beaches, surf culture and proximity to the Gili Islands. Vietnam is also emerging as a coastal hotspot with Phu Quoc Island offering white-sand beaches alongside protected national parks, Da Nang combining a scenic coastline with a vibrant culinary scene, and Ha Long continuing to captivate travellers with its limestone islands and overnight cruises.

Across Thailand, established favourites include Krabi, Koh Samui and Pattaya. Other destinations in Southeast Asia, such as Langkawi, Penang, and Cebu, are also garnering considerable search interest.

From island retreats in the Indian Ocean to the Mediterranean

Along Sri Lanka’s coastline, Trincomalee, known for its calm bays and marine life, has emerged in Agoda’s search data alongside Arugam Bay. This destination has built a reputation as one of South Asia’s leading surf destinations. With destinations such as Mirissa, known for its whale-watching experiences, and Galle and Bentota, Sri Lanka is increasingly appealing to travellers seeking more than traditional island holidays.

Mediterranean locales are also finding a place on Indian travellers’ wish lists. Santorini continues to attract visitors with its iconic cliffside villages overlooking the Aegean Sea; Nice pairs Riviera beaches with a vibrant cultural scene; and Ibiza remains a popular choice for travellers looking to combine beach holidays with its renowned nightlife.

“Indian travellers are increasingly broadening their horizons beyond the traditional beach favourites,” said Agoda Country Director, Indian Subcontinent & Indian Ocean Islands, Gaurav Malik.

“While well-established coastal destinations continue to see strong interest, we are also seeing growing demand for a wider mix of beach escapes across regions. From vibrant seaside hotspots and island getaways to quieter coastal towns, travellers today are seeking more variety and choice in how they plan their beach holidays. At Agoda, we remain focused on making it easy for travellers to discover, compare and book the right stay, flight and activities for every kind of beach escape.”

(Source: Agoda)