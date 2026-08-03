Sheraton debuts in Port Moresby

PORT MORESBY, Papua New Guinea, 4 August 2026: Sheraton Hotels & Resorts debuts in Papua New Guinea with the opening of Sheraton Port Moresby Stanley Hotel & Suites.

The 394-key hotel is located in Port Moresby’s central business and government district, a five-minute drive from Jacksons International Airport and connected to the Vision City Mega Mall – marking Marriott International’s second property in the country and a significant milestone for the brand’s expansion in the Pacific.

Sheraton Port Moresby Stanley Hotel & Suites.

Meetings, Dining & Social Spaces: More than 2,500 sqm of meeting and event space, including Papua New Guinea’s largest ballroom, complemented by multiple dining venues and the new Sheraton Club.

Wellness & Recreation: An infinity swimming pool, one of Port Moresby’s largest fitness centres and a full-service day spa.

The integration with retail, dining, and entertainment reinforces the hotel’s role as a central hub, offering guests continuous security and peace of mind while staying in Port Moresby.

(Source: Sheraton Hotels & Resorts)