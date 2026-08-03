Travellers ask for pay-on-arrival options

SINGAPORE, 4 August 2026: Digital travel platform Agoda’s latest ranking of most popular search filters for 2026 reveals that booking flexibility is playing a growing role among travellers in Asia.

Agoda search data highlights free cancellation and ‘pay at the hotel’ as some of the region’s most-used filters, reflecting preferences for convenience and greater control over travel plans.

While accommodation type remains the most-used search filter, accounting for 19% of all filter use across Asia, traveller priorities are diversifying. Both ‘free cancellation’ and ‘pay-at-hotel’ options have climbed into the top 10 most popular filters region-wide, highlighting the increasing importance travellers are placing on clear cancellation policies and flexible payment options, in addition to where they stay.

Agoda’s additional data show that this desire for flexibility extends throughout the trip-planning journey. Travellers aren’t just looking for refundable options; they are also tailoring their searches to convenient property features such as specific bed types, parking facilities, and proximity to public transport. Travellers are looking for accommodations that can easily cater to their specific travel styles, whether they are planning a spontaneous drive-to getaway, travelling with a large group, or mapping out a multi-stop itinerary.

“Search filters can reveal what travellers want to know before they book, whether that’s the right accommodation type, greater flexibility or confidence in the quality of a stay,” said Agoda Senior Vice President, Supply Andrew Smith. “For accommodation providers, these insights can be a roadmap for meeting evolving traveller expectations. Properties that make their value proposition clear, highlight the amenities guests care about most, and reduce booking friction will be better positioned to increase visibility, encourage conversion in an increasingly competitive market.”

(Source: Agoda)