BANGKOK, 14 July 2026: Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, is proud to unveil the first details of Centara Hotel & Residences Van Don, a new bayfront destination set to open in Q4 2026.

Marking the group’s second property in Vietnam, this hotel brings Centara’s warm, Thai-inspired hospitality, world-class service, and Signature Experiences to one of the country’s most promising coastal locations.

Set within the Ao Tien High-Class Port and Tourism Urban Area, the property enjoys uninterrupted views across the serene waters and limestone formations of Bai Tu Long Bay. Just 15 minutes from Van Don International Airport, the hotel offers convenient access to both natural landmarks and key transport hubs, positioning it as an ideal base for leisure and business travellers alike.

Designed for couples, families, groups, and extended stays, the hotel offers 481 rooms and suites across 12 categories. Every room is equipped with a kitchenette, modern décor, and functional layouts for added flexibility and comfort throughout guests’ stay.

Beyond accommodation, Centara Hotel & Residences Van Don introduces an all-in-one lifestyle offering, from diverse dining experiences spanning Vietnamese, Italian, Chinese, and international flavours to versatile MICE venues, including two ballrooms and multiple meeting rooms. Guests will also enjoy both indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a Kids’ Club, a fitness centre, and SPA Cenvaree, along with family-friendly activities, premium shopping, and curated bay tours.

To stay tuned for more details about Centara Hotel & Residences Van Don, visit Centara Hotel & Residences Van Don.