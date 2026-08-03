Steps for Impact 2027 forward march

BANGKOK, 4 August 2026: YAANA Ventures and the Khiri Reach Foundation have announced Saturday, 30 January 2027, as the date for the Steps for Impact 2027 charity walkathon.

The new pan-Asian annual fundraiser will support grassroots projects that improve lives, protect nature, and inspire positive change.

Steps for Impact 2027 will be an open and inclusive charitable event where travel-related organisations and individuals make a positive impact across Asia.

The travel industry is being invited to join in.

Eleven fundraising events in eight countries will generate funds via a series of 5-km walks, sponsorships, corporate or individual donations, and contributions of travel products for an online silent auction.

All funds raised will be used by the Khiri Reach Foundation to support vetted conservation and community projects in Asia.

Steps for Impact 2027 is the modern brand evolution of previous walkathon and bikathon charity events organised by YAANA Ventures in 2017, 2019, 2024 and 2026.

“Over the last few years, charity actions on behalf of Khiri Reach have grown bigger and more ambitious,” said YAANA Ventures and Khiri Travel CEO and co-founder Willem Niemeijer. “Steps for Impact 2027 represents the coalescence of our past and future charity commitments into a new industry-inclusive annual fundraiser”.

Niemeijer invites travel industry suppliers, travel organisations, and corporate bodies that want to get involved in Steps for Impact 2027 to contact YAANA Ventures. Companies, organisations and individuals can walk, donate or join the auction.

Organisations can choose an official sponsorship package, sponsor a team of walkers, or partake in the auction of travel products, either as a donor or bidder.

Travel entities are now being invited to donate tourism products for auction.

The walkathons will take place in eight Asian countries: Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Vietnam, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Indonesia and the Philippines.

Donations and auctions will be facilitated online via a dedicated Steps for Impact 2027 website, which will go live in December 2026.

Initial Steps for Impact 2027 information is available at https://yaana-ventures.com/steps-for-impact-2027. Or email [email protected].

(Source: YAANA Ventures and Khiri Travel