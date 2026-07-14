Flydubai resumes flights to Aleppo

DUBAI, 15 July 2026: Flydubai, the Dubai-based carrier, will resume its network expansion to Syria with the launch of daily non-stop service to Aleppo International Airport (ALP).

Scheduled to commence on 20 July 2026, Aleppo becomes flydubai’s second destination in Syria, joining the capital city, Damascus. This reinforces the airline’s commitment to opening up previously underserved markets.

Photo credit: Flydubai.

Flydubai Chief Executive Officer Ghaith Al Ghaith said: “We resume operations to Aleppo after nearly 14 years. The introduction of our daily service to Aleppo marks an important milestone in our network expansion strategy. Our primary mandate has always been to support Dubai’s aviation hub by creating direct air links to previously underserved markets. By providing reliable, daily operations to Aleppo, we are not only catering to a strong existing demand for direct travel, but we are also fostering closer economic, cultural and familial ties between the UAE and Syria.”

Historically renowned as a commercial crossroads and one of the oldest continuously inhabited cities in the world, Aleppo is a significant market with high demand for regional business travel, visiting friends and relatives (VFR), and cargo transport. The resumption of direct flights provides a vital link for the Syrian diaspora residing in the UAE and wider Gulf region, significantly reducing travel times compared to indirect routing options.

Flydubai Chief Commercial Officer Hamad Obaidalla added: “Since resuming our flights to Damascus last summer, we have been encouraged by the strong demand for travel on this route. The resumption of our non-stop service to Aleppo builds on this momentum, providing our customers with greater choice and more convenient travel options between Dubai and Syria. The launch of our new daily service also comes at an ideal time to support increased travel demand during the peak summer period, and we look forward to welcoming passengers on board soon.”

Flights on a 170-seat 737-8 feature lie-flat seats in business class and ergonomically designed seats in economy class.

On 1 June 2025, flydubai became the first carrier from the United Arab Emirates to operate a daily service between Dubai and Damascus. Due to growing demand for travel on this route, the carrier has increased the frequency of its flights, now serving the Syrian capital with three daily flights.

The carrier recently added Benghazi, Libya, and Bangkok, Thailand, to its growing network and is set to welcome Pokhara, Nepal, from 23 September 2026.

Flight details

The new direct service is included in the flydubai and Emirates codeshare partnership, enabling passengers to benefit from smoother itineraries, a single ticket, baggage check-in, and access to an extensive combined network.

Flights will operate daily to Aleppo International Airport (ALP) from Terminal 3 at Dubai International Airport (DXB).

Return Business Class fares from DXB to ALP start from AED8,000 and Economy Class Lite fares start from AED1,800. Return Business Class fares from ALP to DXB start from USD2,000 and Economy Class Lite fares start from USD470.

(Source: Flydubai)