SriLankan interlines with Maldivian

NEW DELHI, 4 August 2026: SriLankan Airlines has strengthened its regional connectivity through a new interline agreement with Island Aviation Services, operating under the Maldivian brand (Q2).

This agreement enables SriLankan Airlines passengers to access 17 popular domestic destinations across the Maldives.

The arrangement allows passengers to book journeys involving both carriers under a single electronic ticket. This applies to all inbound and outbound travel via Velana International Airport in Malé and Gan International Airport on Gan Island, ensuring a smooth end-to-end travel experience.

By connecting SriLankan Airlines’ international network with Maldivian’s extensive domestic operations, the agreement significantly improves access to remote and popular island destinations within the Maldives. This is expected to benefit both leisure and business travellers seeking efficient transfers in the archipelago.

SriLankan Airlines continues to operate three daily flights to Velana International Airport in Malé and two weekly flights to Gan International Airport on Gan Island, ensuring strong connectivity to the Maldives.

The airline operates an extensive international network, with these services providing convenient connections to and from its global destinations.

This initiative also creates new opportunities for travel agents, tour operators, corporate travel planners, and individual passengers, with more streamlined booking options expected to drive increased passenger traffic and boost sales on both the Malé and Gan routes.

SriLankan Airlines Head of Commercial, Dimuthu Tennakoon stated: “Our collaboration with Maldivian represents an important milestone in expanding our regional footprint and enhancing travel convenience for our customers. By integrating our global network with Maldivian’s domestic connectivity, we are unlocking greater access across the Maldives while creating new opportunities for growth across key commercial segments.”

Maldives Manager Nayomi Tennakoon added: “This interline partnership with Maldivian opens access to SriLankan Airlines’ global network through both Malé and Gan Island, extending further to numerous domestic destinations. Travellers can now experience the true diversity of the Maldivian archipelago through a single, seamless itinerary.”

SriLankan Airlines connects passengers to 130 destinations across 63 countries, including through codeshare partnerships, and serves 33 main online destinations across its network. Its direct services span cities across Europe, Australia, the Middle East, the Indian Subcontinent and Asia. The airline operates an all-Airbus fleet, comprising state-of-the-art A330-200/300 and A320/321 aircraft.

(Source: SriLankan)