BANGKOK, 4 August 2026: As Asian Trails accelerates its digital transformation, Group Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Sushil Mankar has spent his first year leading the modernisation of the company’s technology infrastructure and practices.

An Indian national, Sushil joined Asian Trails in 2025 with a wealth of international experience and more than a decade at Thomas Cook India, where he rose through senior management to become Senior Vice President, IT Applications.

Photo credit: Asian Trails. “With a dedicated tech team, we are in the position to bring everyone together and ensure we are working consistently across the group, says Sushil Mankar (centre, front row).

During that time, he worked closely with Asian Trails, gaining first-hand knowledge of the company’s culture, values and people. This experience provided an ideal foundation for his appointment as Group CTO in 2025.

For a DMC operating across 10 countries, each with unique challenges, Sushil believes one of Asian Trails’ greatest strengths is its technology team working behind the scenes to keep everyone connected.

He said: “Each destination has its own way of doing business. With a dedicated tech team, we are in the position to bring everyone together and ensure we are working consistently across the group.”

By working closely with colleagues throughout the region, the tech team helps simplify processes and ensure every office has access to the same tools and support, thereby improving efficiency and enabling Asian Trails to focus on what it does best — creating exceptional travel experiences.

An important focus during his first year has been strengthening the existing cybersecurity systems and policies. As data has become one of the world’s most valuable assets, more systems and services have moved online, exposing organisations to growing risks from cybercrime, fraud and attempts to steal sensitive information.

He said: “We are developing our existing security policies across the group. Previously, security measures were in place in different pockets across our units, but we are now moving towards a more centralised approach.

“This means our security governance, protective software and policies designed to safeguard our systems will all be managed at a group level, ensuring a consistent approach across Asian Trails.

“A stronger cybersecurity culture is essential to protecting not only company systems but also the trust that clients and partners place in Asian Trails every day.”

Technology alone is not enough. Sushil highlighted that employee awareness is equally critical, with regular training sessions held to help staff recognise potential threats such as phishing and online fraud.

While sustainability is embedded in Asian Trails’ DNA, with a directive to promote more sustainable products and services, Sushil said his immediate focus, and that of the technology team, is on strengthening the company’s digital foundations, creating the platform for technology to support broader environmental initiatives in the future.

He said: “As the company continues its digital transformation, initiatives such as reducing paper-based processes, expanding digital workflows and improving operational efficiency have the potential to complement the company’s wider sustainability strategy.

“For now, however, the emphasis is on building a strong technological foundation that will enable future advances in both business performance and responsible operations.”

Artificial Intelligence (AI) may be one of the travel industry’s biggest talking points, but for Asian Trails it is already a practical business tool. Under Sushil’s leadership, the company has embarked on a significant AI programme, investing in several pilot projects designed to improve operational efficiency and enhance the service it delivers to clients and partners. This is a work in progress.

The focus is on real-world applications that reduce repetitive manual tasks, shorten response times and enable teams to manage increasing volumes of enquiries, bookings and administrative processes more effectively.

He said that AI will not replace the personalised service for which Asian Trails is renowned. Instead, the company is adopting a ‘human in the loop’ approach, ensuring that every AI-generated recommendation or action is reviewed and overseen by experienced staff.

Photo credit: Asian Trails.

Looking ahead, Sushil sees AI as a tool that will empower employees rather than replace them. By handling routine, time-consuming tasks, AI will free teams to focus on what they do best – building relationships, creating exceptional travel experiences and providing the expert local knowledge that has long been the hallmark of Asian Trails.

He is already focusing on the company’s next stage of digital transformation. Among the initiatives on the horizon are the development of a dedicated mobile application and the digitisation of the extensive portfolio of brochures and travel products.

For more information on Asian Trails, visit: Asian Trails.

(Source: Your Stories — Asian Trails)