Riyadh Air starts Kuala Lumpur service

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, 4 August 2026: Riyadh Air, Saudi Arabia’s new national carrier, has celebrated the launch of its direct service between Riyadh and Kuala Lumpur, establishing its first gateway into Southeast Asia.

Operating three times weekly (Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays), the new direct service marks a strategic expansion for Riyadh Air, strengthening connectivity between Saudi Arabia and Malaysia, one of Southeast Asia’s most dynamic markets.

Photo Credit: Riyadh Air. An inaugural airport ceremony was held in the presence of HE Osamah Dakhel Al-Ahmadi, Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to Malaysia; YBhg Dato Seri Jana Muniayan, Secretary General of Malaysia’s Ministry of Transport; YBhg Dato Mohd Ghani, Managing Director of Malaysia Airports; and Vincent Coste, Chief Commercial Officer of Riyadh Air, commemorating the launch of the new service.

Flights are operated by Boeing 787-9 aircraft with 289 seats. Flight time is eight hours and 15 minutes. Riyadh Air will compete with Saudia, which serves Kuala Lumpur with four weekly services using Boeing 777s with 339 seats.

Riyadh Air CEO Tony Douglas stated: “The inaugural flight to Kuala Lumpur is a defining moment for Riyadh Air as we establish our footprint in Southeast Asia. This route is far more than a direct connection between two capital cities; it builds a vital bridge between Saudi Arabia and the broader ASEAN region. By facilitating seamless travel for business, tourism, and education, we are actively supporting Vision 2030 while delivering an elevated, digitally led travel experience for our guests.”

Malaysia Airports Managing Director Dato’ Mohd Izani Ghani said: “Riyadh Air’s decision to make Kuala Lumpur its first destination in Southeast Asia is significant for KLIA and for Malaysia. As the ninth Middle Eastern airline to serve KLIA, its entry further strengthens our connectivity with a region that is an increasingly important market for tourism, trade, and investment. For Malaysia Airports, this is about continuing to build a network that gives guests greater choice while strengthening KLIA’s role as a gateway between Southeast Asia and the rest of the world.

We look forward to supporting Riyadh Air as it establishes its presence here and grows its connectivity through Kuala Lumpur.”

Riyadh Air worked closely with Saudi Arabia’s Air Connectivity Programme (ACP), the executive enabler of the National Tourism and Aviation Strategies, in launching the new Riyadh–Kuala Lumpur service.

The route strengthens ties between Saudi Arabia and Malaysia, supporting growing demand across tourism, business, education, trade, and religious travel, while advancing the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 ambitions to position Riyadh as a leading global aviation hub.

It also supports the continued growth of religious travel, offering Malaysian Umrah and Hajj pilgrims enhanced access to Saudi Arabia while providing Saudi travellers with a seamless gateway to explore Malaysia and the wider Southeast Asian region.

Tickets can be purchased through the Riyadh Air App, the website or preferred travel providers and platforms.

(Source: Riyadh Air)