Amadeus reports H1 2026 results

SINGAPORE, 4 August 2026: Amadeus, a leading technology provider for the travel industry, delivered solid revenue and profit growth in the first half of 2026, despite a challenging operating environment and disruptions to global air traffic arising from the geopolitical situation in the Middle East.

Photo credit: Amadeus. Amadeus delivers resilient H1 2026 performance despite challenging operating environment.

Highlights for the first half of 2026 (relative to H1 2025 — constant currency)

Group revenue increased 2.3%, to EUR3,334.9 million, up 5.1%2.

Operating income grew 0.6%, to EUR943.2 million.

Adjusted EBIT1 amounted to EUR1,011.5 million, increasing 4.9%2.

Diluted EPS3 increased 1%. Adjusted diluted EPS1 grew 7.3%2.

Free cash flow amounted to EUR472.2 million, increasing 0.8%.

Net financial debt was EUR2,577.5 million at 30 June 2026 (1.0 times last-twelve-month EBITDA4).

Air IT Solutions segment delivered an 8.7% revenue expansion.

Hospitality and Other Solutions (HOS) revenue increased by 9.2%.

In Airline Distribution, revenue grew 1.1% in H1 2026.

Amadeus opened 2026 with solid growth and profitability. From March, the geopolitical situation in the Middle East has been significantly impacting global air traffic, with IATA announcing negative growth in April and May, the first time in 15 years (excluding the Covid period).

Amadeus reports that the geopolitical situation has moderated its growth outlook, in line with IATA global air traffic expectations.

Amadeus President & CEO Luis Maroto commented: “Amadeus delivered solid revenue and profit growth in the first half, while maintaining sustained commercial momentum across our businesses. Despite softening in volumes from March amid the geopolitical situation in the Middle East, both customer demand for our solutions and our commercial pipeline remained strong. The recent slowdown in air traffic expectations has had a limited impact on our outlook, highlighting the breadth and diversification of our business across customers, segments and geographies.”

For more information about operating and financial performance during the first half of 2026, visit https://amadeus.com/en/investors.

(Source: Amadeus)