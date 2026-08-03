Vietjet: One-week SGD bargain fares

SINGAPORE, 4 August 2026: Vietjet is launching a week-long promotion for Singapore travellers, featuring hundreds of thousands of Eco tickets from SGD86 one-way (including taxes and fees) across its domestic and international Singapore-Vietnam network.

The promotion follows Vietjet’s first recognition as Best Hybrid Airline at the Korea Consumer Awards 2026, highlighting a key milestone in its ongoing hybrid transformation.

The promotion covers direct flights from Singapore to Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Da Nang, and Phu Quoc, as well as the upcoming Singapore-Nha Trang service, scheduled to launch in December 2026.

Until 1200 on 9 August 2026 (GMT+8), travellers can book promotional Eco fare tickets for flights to Vietnam via the airline’s website and mobile app, as well as other authorised sales channels. The fares are available for travel between 5 September 2026 and 31 March 2027 (excluding public holidays and peak travel periods, subject to market conditions) and also apply to domestic routes in Vietnam and other international services.

The promotion includes direct flights from Singapore to Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Da Nang, and Phu Quoc, as well as the upcoming Singapore-Nha Trang service, scheduled to launch at the end of this year.

Passengers looking for additional comfort can also enjoy 30% off Business and SkyBoss fares on all direct international flights by using the promo code BUSB88. A 20% discount on Deluxe fares for Hanoi-Almaty-Prague flights is available with the promo code DLX88.

To make every journey even more enjoyable, passengers who pre-order meal combos will also receive an instant 50% discount. This meal promotion applies across Vietjet’s network direct services, for travel between 18 August 2026 and 31 March 2027.

Vietjet received the Best Hybrid Airline, Best In-Flight Food Experience, and Service Excellence Award at the Korea Consumer Awards 2026 (KCA), held in Seoul, South Korea.

The airline continues to expand its international network with the launch of new direct routes linking Hanoi to Prague (Czech Republic) and Almaty (Kazakhstan), and linking Ho Chi Minh City to Colombo (Sri Lanka) later this year.

(Source: Vietjet)