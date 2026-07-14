Nepal promotes fixed homestay tours

KATHMANDU, 15 July 2026: Nepal’s Community Homestay Network has confirmed that members will offer fixed tour departures following the country’s release of its 2028 tourism strategy.

Eight multi-day itineraries are now on offer for guaranteed departure beginning 6 September 2026. The eight-day Hidden Gems of the Kathmandu Valley: Culture, Crafts, and Nature will be the first fixed trip, with more than 100 multi-day departures now available to book for travel through December 2027 across the eight itineraries.

Photo credit: CHN.

The announcement follows the newly formed Balen government that has declared its ‘Visit Nepal 2028’ national tourism campaign. It will lead off with the launch of a 2027 Nepal Wellness Year campaign and forecasts that tourist arrivals will top 2.5 million by 2029, with tourism receipts doubling.

The new strategy will focus on diversifying tourism beyond mountain trekking, for which Nepal is best known, shifting the country’s attention to spotlight community experiences, nature and culture, with a focus on new destinations. There are also plans to upgrade the visa process to a fully digital online system and to upgrade aviation infrastructure by installing e-gates at airports.

Community Homestay Network Founder Shiva Dhakal says the timing couldn’t be better for expanding the Network’s itineraries across the country.

“I’m encouraged by the recent announcement of the new government’s strategy to ensure more focus is placed on community tourism. Support for community-led experiences, such as those offered by Community Homestay Network, will provide travellers with richer experiences across our stunning country. It also ensures that more local people benefit from the positive impact of tourism when it’s done mindfully, intentionally and collaboratively.

“All our itineraries are co-created with local communities and are designed to amplify their voices and stories, and to share their way of life with travellers while empowering them in their own entrepreneurship journeys.

“The introduction of fixed departures for the first time indicates the growth in demand for this style of travel, so the Balen government is certainly dialled in when it comes to the evolution of tourism in Nepal,” says Dhakal.

New fixed-departure itineraries are available to book now.

Hidden Gems of the Kathmandu Valley: Culture, Crafts, and Nature – This eight-day trip unveils the soul of Kathmandu Valley through authentic Newari experiences. Travellers will engage with artisans in Bungamati, cook momos in Kirtipur, hike to Nagarkot, and connect with local people via homestays, blending culture, nature and community. Prices start at USDD1,165pp with departures from 6 September 2026.

Live The Tharu Way: Journey Through Culture, Wildlife and Rural Life – This nine-day itinerary travels from Kathmandu to Nepal’s Terai, spending time with the Indigenous Tharu people in Bhada and Bardiya, and going on a Jeep safari to spot elephants, rhinoceroses and the elusive Bengal tiger. Priced from USDD2,245pp with departures from 11 October 2026.

Eastern Nepal: The Road Less Taken – This eight-day Eastern Nepal adventure starts in Kathmandu, journeys to Dhankuta for Aathpahariya homestays and hikes, and ends in Janakpur with Mithila art and a visit to Janaki Temple, blending nature, culture, and sustainability. Priced from US$1,770 pp with departures starting 20 September 2026.

About Community Homestay Network

Community Homestay Network was developed to promote responsible, sustainable tourism in Nepal and to encourage entrepreneurship in local communities, significantly benefiting women, youth, and marginalised communities while safeguarding local culture and tradition. With a strong focus on co-creation, Community Homestay Network (CHN) collaborates with 51 communities across Nepal, actively engaging residents to help develop and manage their tourism services. Locally owned and operated, the award-winning Community Homestay Network currently offers 51 different experiences for travellers to book. These consist of 41 community homestays and 10 experiences focused on spending time with local artisans.

For more information on Community Homestay Network, visit: https://communityhomestay.com.

(Source: CHN)