MH adds two new destinations in China

KUALA LUMPUR, 15 July 2026: Malaysia Airlines launched two new direct services from Kuala Lumpur to Shenzhen (SZX) and Changsha (CSX) last week.

The route expansion to China reflects surging demand for travel between the two nations, driven by increasingly robust economic partnerships, allowing the national carrier to effectively tap into a broader, more diversified segment of China, its second-largest international market by the number of destinations served.

Photo credit: Malaysia Airlines. MH introduces flights to Shenzhen and Changsha, China.

Malaysia Airlines serves Shenzhen with daily flights using Boeing 737-8 aircraft configured with 174 seats across business and economy cabins. Flight time is four hours and 10 minutes. The average round-trip fare on the route is USD 210.

Flight schedule Shenzhen

MH522 departs Kuala Lumpur (KUL) at 2105 and arrives in Shenzhen (SZX) at 0115 (plus a day).

MH523 departs Shenzhen (SZX) at 0245 and arrives in Kuala Lumpur (KUL) at 0645.

Flight schedule Changsha

MH520 departs Kuala Lumpur (KUL) at 2000 and arrives in Changsha (CSX) at 0105 (plus a day).

MH521 departs Changsha (CSX) at 0205 and arrives in Kuala Lumpur (KUL) at 0650.

Daily flights to Changsha use a Boeing 737-8 with 174 seats across business and economy class cabins. Flight time is four hours and 45 minutes. The average round-trip fare on the route is USD 360.

Malaysia Aviation Group Chief Executive Officer of Airline Business Bryan Foong commented on the inaugural flights, saying: “The launch of our services to Shenzhen and Changsha marks a proud milestone in our continuous efforts to expand our network across China. By connecting Kuala Lumpur to these high-growth regional hubs, we are offering travellers greater convenience and flexibility while supporting stronger business, tourism and people-to-people ties between our two countries. As we welcome more visitors under the Visit Malaysia 2026 banner, this expansion also brings us closer to our vision of positioning Kuala Lumpur as a premier gateway to Asia and beyond”.

The new services support Malaysia’s tourism ambitions by leveraging the mutual visa-free arrangements while reinforcing Kuala Lumpur’s role as a key regional aviation hub.

With the introduction of Shenzhen and Changsha, Malaysia Airlines now serves nine gateways across China, including Beijing (PKX), Shanghai (PVG), Guangzhou (CAN), Xiamen (XMN), Hong Kong (HKG), Taipei (TPE), and Chengdu (TFU), further strengthening its regional network.

To celebrate the new routes, Malaysia Airlines is offering special all-in return introductory fares starting from MYR 1,088. The promotional fares are available for purchase from now until 8 August 2026.

(Source: Malaysia Airlines)