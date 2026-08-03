Guggenheim Abu Dhabi opens this December

ABU DHABI, UAE, 4 August 2026: The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi has announced that Guggenheim Abu Dhabi will open its doors on 11 December 2026, further strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading global capital for the arts.

Guggenheim Abu Dhabi is a museum of modern and contemporary art shaped by Abu Dhabi’s artistic landscape and designed to reflect the United Arab Emirates’ stories.

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi announces the 11 December 2026 opening of Guggenheim Abu Dhabi.

The museum joins a growing community of museums and cultural institutions in Saadiyat Cultural District, including Louvre Abu Dhabi, Zayed National Museum, Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, and teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi, positioning the district as one of the world’s most significant concentrations of cultural institutions. Part of the Guggenheim constellation of museums in New York, Venice, and Bilbao, Guggenheim Abu Dhabi brings a distinct identity shaped by Abu Dhabi’s legacy, in a region that has been at the crossroads of culture and trade for millennia.

Guggenheim Abu Dhabi reflects Abu Dhabi’s role as a catalyst for artistic innovation and creative production, fostering meaningful connections between artists, ideas, and audiences. Placing the visitor at the centre, the museum offers an open, exploratory experience in which each journey unfolds across interconnected narratives of time, place, and theme.

Designed by the late Pritzker Architecture Prize Laureate Frank Gehry, the museum is located on Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi, a meeting point between land and sea. A rooted architectural landmark that will offer a new perspective and invite visitors to be part of the curatorial journey of the museum.

Extending the visitor journey through interconnected spaces, the architecture of Guggenheim Abu Dhabi is integral to the artistic experience. The building features 30 galleries that unfold across the interior, connected by a central atrium and ten sculptural cones that punctuate the building’s dynamic skyline. Nine are clad in stainless steel mesh and one in onyx and glass.

Reaching heights of up to 88 metres, the sculptural cones provide natural ventilation and shade, enhancing the building’s energy efficiency while articulating its bold silhouette. Spanning 11,600 sqm of interior gallery space and 23,000 sqm of outdoor exhibition areas, the landmark encompasses a total built-up area of 80,000 sqm, reinforcing its role as one of the most significant museum developments, suited to the impressive size, variety of media, and experimental character of art since 1960.

Since 2009, Guggenheim Abu Dhabi has been building a growing collection of modern and contemporary art that will reflect and advance Abu Dhabi’s role as a catalyst for creative production and innovation in the arts. Guests will be invited to engage with art on their own terms, shaping individual pathways through galleries that consider major vectors of art since 1960, such as Abstractions, Popular Culture, Land, Language, and Storytelling.

A landmark for Abu Dhabi and the world, the museum will deepen understanding, expand perspectives, and offer new ways to engage with the art of our time, positioning Abu Dhabi at the forefront of global artistic production, discourse, and exchange. More information about the collection and commissions will be announced in the coming months.

(Source: Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi)