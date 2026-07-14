Minor Hotels’ Kafue River tented camp opens

BANGKOK, 15 July 2026: Minor Hotels welcomes the arrival of Anantara Tented Camp Kafue River, the brand’s first tented safari camp and a key milestone in Anantara’s 25th anniversary year.

The new 13‑key camp is located in Kafue National Park, one of Africa’s largest protected areas, supporting the Government and African Parks’ long‑term ecological restoration in Zambia.

Photo credit: Minor Hotels.

Anantara Kafue is Zambia’s only lodge elevated at least 3.5 metres above the ground, raised on timber platforms to maintain wildlife movement, providing uninterrupted views of the Kafue River.

Its opening coincides with wildlife restoration initiatives and a steadily recovering wilderness where hippos, elephants, large predators, antelope and over 500 bird species flourish.

The camp follows a low‑impact, contemporary approach, operating entirely on solar power, using on‑site water purification, bottling and treatment, and eliminating single‑use plastics from the start.

Anantara Kafue’s signature accommodation, the three Horizon Terrace Suites, are the highest suites in Zambia, each suspended 14.3 metres above the ground and accessed by a glass elevator, with upper‑level star beds and expansive decks. Guests staying in one of the nine Pool and Bush Villas enjoy private plunge pools and dedicated indoor spa rooms, while the 400-square-metre Presidential Villa is designed to offer elevated river views, exclusive boat access and a private spa zone.

Anantara Kafue is located within Kafue National Park, with private charter flights available from Livingstone or Lusaka to Chunga airstrip. A short domestic flight from Livingstone can also reach the camp. Lusaka International Airport is a four‑hour drive from the property.

(Source: Minor Hotels)