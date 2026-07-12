Indonesia’s neighbours drive travel interest

SINGAPORE, 13 July 2026: Digital travel platform Agoda has released the latest insights on travel trends in Indonesia for the first half of 2026, revealing strong momentum for inbound travel interest from travellers across the Asia Pacific region.

Based on accommodation searches made between January and June 2026 compared to 2025, Agoda reports that Malaysia and Singapore rank as Indonesia’s top two contributors to inbound travel interest, dethroning South Korea, which now ranks third.

Australia follows in fourth place, while China emerges as the fastest-growing source market expressing travel interest in Indonesia, entering the top five ranks for the first time and overtaking Japan.

Stronger interest in Indonesia

Rising interest in Indonesia reflects shifting travel preferences across the region, with more travellers seeking a broader mix of destinations and experiences. Among Indonesia’s major inbound markets, China recorded the highest year-on-year growth in travel interest at 44%. The momentum is likely to continue throughout 2026, as Indonesia recently announced new flight routes to expand air connectivity between the two markets.

Agoda also reports growth in interest from Malaysia and Singapore at 18% and 17%, respectively, underscoring rising interest from Southeast Asian travellers even as appetite softens from some destinations in North Asia, such as Japan and South Korea. The shift in travel preferences is also likely reinforced by the weakening rupiah, which has made Indonesia even more attractive to travellers prioritising value.

Bali retains top spot for inbound travellers; Sukabumi is a rising star

Agoda’s data also highlights the destinations attracting the most international travellers to Indonesia, with Bali, Jakarta, Batam Island, Lombok, and Bandung ranking as the top five most-searched destinations. While Bali continues to lead as the country’s most sought-after destination, Jakarta and Batam’s ranking points to growing interest in urban gateways and border-island destinations, alongside established leisure hotspots like Lombok and Bandung.

Beyond the top destinations, Agoda’s data also indicates growing interest in emerging locations across Indonesia. Sukabumi emerged as the fastest-growing destination, with traveller interest rising 4.6x, driven by its lush highlands, waterfalls, and geopark landscapes. In eastern Indonesia, Manado and Gorontalo ranked as the 2nd- and 3rd-fastest-growing destinations, with searches growing by around 3x compared to H1 last year. These destinations attract travellers with their rich marine biodiversity, distinctive local culture, and vibrant culinary offerings.

Agoda Senior Country Director, Indonesia, Gede Gunawan shared: “Indonesia’s appeal is clearly broadening, especially among travellers from China and Southeast Asia. The strong growth in interest in destinations such as Sukabumi, Manado, and Gorontalo shows that travellers are eager to explore more of what Indonesia has to offer beyond Bali. The combination of affordability, accessibility, and diverse experiences positions Indonesia well for continued growth in travel interest through the rest of 2026. Agoda remains committed to supporting Indonesia’s tourism growth with a seamless platform that makes travel more accessible and easier to plan.”

(Source: Agoda).