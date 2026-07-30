Vietnamese airlines fly to Sri Lanka

HO CHI MINH CITY, 31 July 2026: Two Vietnamese airlines will start air services between Vietnam and Sri Lanka in mid-August, introducing the first-ever direct flights between Ho Chi Minh City and Sri Lanka’s capital, Colombo.

Vietnam Airlines will offer three weekly flights starting on 16 August 2026, while low-cost airline Vietjet will introduce three weekly flights starting 18 August 2026.

Photo credit: Vietjet. Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Vietjet

To welcome the new route between Ho Chi Minh City and Colombo, Sri Lanka, Vietjet offered eco-tickets priced at zero VND (excluding taxes and fees), valid for travel from 18 August 2026 to 31 March 2027.

The airline will schedule flights on the Ho Chi Minh City – Colombo (Sri Lanka) route three times per week, on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays using an A320 with 180 seats.

Flight Schedule

VJ1875 will depart Ho Chi Minh City (SGN) at 1815 and arrive at Colombo (CMB) at 2150.

VJ1876 will depart Colombo (CMB) at 2300 and arrive in Ho Chi Minh City (SGN) at 0555 (plus a day).

The new route will create more opportunities for travellers to explore Sri Lanka while strengthening tourism, family visits and trade links between the two countries.

Colombo is the gateway to Sri Lanka, an island nation renowned for its tropical beaches, lush green tea hills, centuries-old heritage sites and rich biodiversity.

Passengers from Sri Lanka can fly to Ho Chi Minh City, explore the metropolis rich in local character, and continue their journeys across Vietjet’s extensive network. From Ho Chi Minh City, travellers can connect with flights to Australia, Japan, Taiwan and Indonesia.

Vietnam Airlines

Starting 16 August 2026, Vietnam Airlines will launch direct services between Ho Chi Minh City and Colombo (Sri Lanka) three times per week on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Travellers can explore Vietnam’s most iconic destinations, including Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, Hoi An, and Ha Long, while enjoying the country’s rich culture, distinctive cuisine, and breathtaking natural landscapes.

Flight schedule

VN671 departs Ho Chi Minh City (SGN) at 1945 and arrives in Colombo (CMB) at 2335.

VN670 departs Colombo (CMB) at 0035 and arrives in Ho Chi Minh City (SGN) at 0715.

The airline will deploy an Airbus A321 with 184 seats on the route, with a flight time of five hours and 20 minutes.

(Source: Vietjet and Vietnam Airlines)