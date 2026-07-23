Exploring Japan’s snow season on foot

SINGAPORE, 24 July 2026: More travellers are looking to escape rising temperatures, with searches for coolcations and cooler destinations up 74% year-on-year since the start of 2026, according to Trip.com.

Japan continues to top many wish lists, and while winter holidays have often centred around ski resorts such as Niseko and Hakuba, another side of Japan’s snow season unfolds beyond the slopes, as introduced by Walk Japan.

Onsen Gastronomy: Snowy Aizu

Across some of Japan’s snowiest regions, long winters have shaped distinctive local cultures — from steaming open-air onsen and preserved post towns to regional cuisines. These landscapes reveal a quieter side of Japan, where mountain villages and hot spring communities continue to follow rhythms passed down through generations.

Walk Japan presents lesser-known winter snow season journeys departing February 2027.

Onsen Gastronomy: Snowy Aizu

Set in Fukushima’s historic Aizu region, this leisurely 5D4N winter journey combines snowy walks through samurai towns and rural villages with regional cuisine, sake and restorative onsen. Travellers discover how generations of heavy snowfall have shaped Aizu’s distinctive food culture, craftsmanship and way of life.

Tohoku Hot Spring Snow Tour

Traversing Japan’s remote northeast, this journey links traditional hot spring towns set amid deep snow. Over seven days, travellers walk between villages, soak in open-air baths and discover winter customs unique to the Tohoku region.

Nagano Snow Country

Through the mountains of Nagano, travellers explore one of Japan’s iconic snow country regions over 7D6N, walking between historic villages, cedar forests and onsen settlements while experiencing the rhythms of daily life shaped by long winters.

Hokkaido Snow Tour

Beyond Hokkaido’s ski resorts, this 8D7N journey explores the island’s vast winter wilderness, combining snowy coastal landscapes, forests and rural communities with fresh seasonal cuisine and local wildlife.

*Departing January / February 2027

Walk Japan’s annual snow-season guided tours run during the winter months ( December through March). If you are looking ahead to Winter 2027, their core snow-focused offerings generally open for bookings 12 to 18 months in advance.

Instead of traditional downhill skiing, Walk Japan’s snow season tours focus on snowshoeing, winter cultural immersion, and walking through snow-draped landscapes.

What to expect on a Walk Japan snow tour

Accessibility: You don’t need prior snowshoe experience. Walk Japan provides snowshoes/kanjiki and basic poles, leading you at a comfortable, manageable pace.

You don’t need prior snowshoe experience. Walk Japan provides snowshoes/kanjiki and basic poles, leading you at a comfortable, manageable pace. Small group size: Typically capped at 10 to 12 guests to keep the atmosphere personal and group movement nimble in snowy conditions.

Typically capped at 10 to 12 guests to keep the atmosphere personal and group movement nimble in snowy conditions. Accommodations and dining: Expect a heavy emphasis on authentic Japanese hospitality—staying in traditional ryokan or shukubo, sleeping on futons on tatami mats, enjoying multi-course kaiseki or regional winter hot-pot dishes, and bathing in natural hot springs.

Essential Tips for Winter 2027 Bookings

Book early: Winter/snow tours are among Walk Japan’s most sought-after departures because group sizes are small and the window (Jan–Mar) is short. Winter 2027 dates typically fill up quickly once published on their site.

Layering is essential: Walk Japan provides technical gear like snowshoes, but you’ll need high-quality waterproof outerwear, thermal base layers, waterproof winter boots, and solid gloves/goggles.

Private Tours: If you are travelling with family or a group of friends, Walk Japan also offers self-guided options or custom private departures for their snow routes.

About Walk Japan

Established in 1992, Walk Japan is an independently owned and managed company that pioneers innovative walking tours throughout Japan. Walk Japan operates through a few main entities and office locations across Japan, Hong Kong, and the UK.

Corporate location: Hong Kong, Unit 59, Level 24, Lee Garden One, 33 Hysan Avenue, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong

(Source: Walk Japan)