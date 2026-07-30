Air India activates Easy Connect in Amritsar

NEW DELHI, 31 July 2026: Air India introduced ‘Easy Connect’ services from Amritsar on 28 July, expanding its hub-and-spoke model and bringing seamless global connectivity closer to travellers across Punjab.

As part of the Easy Connect programme, international travellers from Amritsar can complete their check-in for their final destinations, clear immigration formalities at Amritsar airport, and enjoy seamless transfers through Delhi without rechecking baggage or changing terminals.

Photo credit: Air India.

This enables travellers to fly via Delhi as international transit passengers, eliminating the need for repeated processes and significantly reducing travel complexity and unfamiliarity often associated with connecting through foreign airports, including foreign language barriers.

Flight schedule

Air India has designated two daily flights from Amritsar to Delhi as ‘Easy Connect’ services:

AI1113: Departs Amritsar at 0910 and arrives in Delhi at 1040

AI1115: Departs Amritsar at 2200 and arrives in Delhi at 2320

Together, these flights provide seamless onward connectivity to 27 international destinations within four hours of arrival in Delhi, including destinations in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, Australia, West Asia, and Southeast Asia.

From Punjab to the world

The morning Easy Connect service from Amritsar (Flight AI1113) is timed to facilitate convenient onward connections to key European destinations including London Heathrow, Birmingham, Paris, Milan, Copenhagen, Vienna, Amsterdam, Zurich, Frankfurt, and Rome, as well as select destinations in Southeast Asia and West Asia.

The late evening service (Flight AI1115) offers connectivity to destinations in the USA, Canada, Australia, such as New York (JFK), Newark (New Jersey), San Francisco, Chicago, Toronto, Vancouver, Melbourne, Sydney, and select destinations in Southeast Asia and West Asia such as Singapore, Phuket, Bali, Dubai, among others.

Air India is leading a phased nationwide rollout that will progressively connect more domestic “spoke” cities in addition to Amritsar and Varanasi to the airline’s primary hubs in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, unlocking seamless, end-to-end international travel for millions of Indians. In the coming weeks, Air India will begin Easy Connect services from Ahmedabad, Goa, Kochi, and several other Indian cities.

The Easy Connect initiative forms part of a broader effort to channel more international traffic through Indian airports rather than overseas transit hubs. Nearly 25 million passengers travel long-haul to and from India annually, of which close to 20 million are connecting travellers – and around 85% (approximately 17 million) of whom currently transit through overseas hubs rather than Indian airports.

(Source: Air India)