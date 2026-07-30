Thai AirAsia shifts BKK flights to DMK

BANGKOK, 31 July 2026: Thai AirAsia has shifted nine domestic routes from Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK) to its main hub in Don Mueang Airport (DMK) until 30 September, citing rising fuel costs and a drop in domestic travel demand.

First reported by Thailand’s online news channel, the Nation, services between Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK) and the nine domestic destinations will return to BKK on 1 October, ahead of the start of the northern-hemisphere winter timetable.

Photo credit: Thai AirAsia.

However, the restart date for flights departing from BKK is not currently appearing in advance online schedules or on the Thai AirAsia booking website during October.

Nine destinations

Chiang Mai

Phuket

Buri Ram

Chiang Rai

Hat Yai

Khon Kaen

Nakhon Si Thammarat

Surat Thani

Udon Thani.

The airline says it has temporarily closed ground operations at Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK).

Reasons for the move

Surging Aviation Fuel Costs: Global jet fuel prices have risen significantly (partly driven by supply shocks connected to ongoing conflict in the Middle East). Because fuel represents the airline’s largest operating expense, flying duplicate or low-margin routes out of BKK became financially unviable.

Mid-year demand slump: A seasonal drop in travel demand prompted the airline to cut overall capacity and consolidate operations into a single main hub.

Network optimisation: AirAsia had already slashed average seat capacity by roughly 30% before deciding to consolidate all Bangkok flights at DMK for the remainder of the quarter.

Options for Passengers

If you hold a ticket for a flight originally scheduled out of Suvarnabhumi:

Check Notifications: AirAsia sends SMS and email notifications directly to affected travellers.

Rerouting / Hub Shift: Most flights are automatically moved to operate from Don Mueang (DMK).

Service Recovery Options: Passengers can usually accept a flight shift to DMK, change dates free of charge, hold the value in an AirAsia Credit Account, or request a full refund via the AirAsia MOVE app or website.

(Source: AirAsia passenger support)