BANGKOK, 10 July 2026: Centara Grand and Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld has received four prestigious certifications from the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), recognising its commitment to sustainability, accessibility, venue excellence, and international event standards.

The property has been awarded the Thailand Sustainable Event Management Standard (TSEMS) – Level 3 Leading, the highest level of certification within Thailand’s sustainable event management framework. It also successfully renewed its Thailand MICE Venue Standard (TMVS) certification and received recognition for Friendly Design for MICE Venue and TCEB Hygiene & Hybrid, reflecting the property’s ongoing commitment to sustainable operations, inclusive design, and high standards of safety across its meetings and events facilities.

Together, the certifications recognise the property’s ability to meet rigorous national standards across sustainability, venue management, accessibility, and health and safety, while reinforcing its reputation as a trusted destination for meetings, conferences, exhibitions, and events.

Commenting on the achievement, Robert Maurer Loeffler, Vice President Operations and General Manager of Centara Grand at CentralWorld, said, “These certifications are a testament to the dedication and passion of our entire team. They reflect the standards we strive to uphold every day and our ongoing focus on creating exceptional event experiences through responsible hospitality, outstanding service, and continuous improvement.”

The achievement further strengthens the reputation of Centara Grand and Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld as a trusted destination for domestic and international events. It reflects its continued contribution to Thailand’s position as a leading MICE destination.

For more information, please call +66 (0)2 100 1234 or visit www.centarahotelsresorts.com/centaragrand/cgcw

(Source: Your Stories — Centara Hotels & Resorts)