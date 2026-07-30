MATTA Connect elevates Perak tourism

IPOH, 31 July 2026: The Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents concluded the second edition of MATTA Connect 2026 on Thursday evening, held at the Ipoh Convention Centre (ICC), Perak, for two days of business networking among tourism professionals from Malaysia and around the world.

YB Loh Sze Yee, Chairman of the Perak State Tourism, Industry, Investment and Corridor Development Committee, welcomed delegates, saying the event marked a pivotal time as Perak continues to strengthen its position as one of Malaysia’s leading tourism destinations in support of the Visit Malaysia 2026 campaign.

From left: Chong Yu Ken, Organising Chair, MATTA Connect 2026, Vice President Outbound, MATTA; Nigel Wong, President MATTA;

Yang Berhormat Tuan Loh Sze Yee, Perak State Committee Chair, Tourism, Industry, Investment and Corridor Development; Wendy Shin, MATTA Perak Chapter Chair.

With overnight domestic tourist arrivals increasing from 10.2 million in 2024 to 10.4 million in 2025, Perak is building on this strong momentum as it works towards welcoming 1.2 million international visitors and 10.5 million domestic tourists in 2026.

The second edition of MATTA Connect, held in Perak, coincided with MATTA Fair Perak and played a significant role in supporting the state’s tourism offerings to delegates.

“MATTA Connect is an important platform that brings together international buyers and Malaysian tourism businesses, creating opportunities for long-term partnerships and expansion into new markets. By welcoming the international travel trade to Perak, we are introducing the state’s diverse tourism experiences and supporting Visit Malaysia 2026. The connections established here will help generate greater international interest in Malaysia and create lasting opportunities for our tourism industry,” said MATTA President Nigel Wong.

Throughout the two-day programme, 29 to 30 July, delegates participated in structured B2B business-matching sessions, destination presentations, networking engagements, and the Business Forum, where industry experts shared insights on emerging travel trends, digital transformation, sustainability, and future opportunities within the tourism sector.

The business forum opened with presentations by Tourism Malaysia, Tourism Perak, the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), and Penang Global Tourism, followed by presentations by the Perak State Parks Corporation and the Islamic Tourism Centre (ITC). The session concludes with contributions from the Official Bank Partner, RHB Bank, Travel Technology Partner, MyTravelKaki and other industry representatives.

Before the event, selected semi-hosted international buyers participated in a five-day, four-night Pre-Tour Programme across Perak from 24 to 28 July 2026, experiencing destinations including Ipoh, Kuala Kangsar, the Lenggong Valley UNESCO World Heritage Site and the Royal Belum Rainforest. The programme provided buyers with first-hand destination experiences, enabling them to better promote Malaysia in their respective international markets.

MATTA Connect 2026 was supported by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC), Tourism Malaysia, Tourism Perak, alongside RHB Bank Berhad as its Official Bank Partner, with strategic partners including Penang Global Tourism, MGTO, Meru Valley Resort Berhad and Spritzer EcoPark.

As one of MATTA Connect 2026’s major sponsors, the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) set up a dedicated buyers’ lounge at the event, providing a platform for MGTO to engage directly with international buyers and promote Macao as a travel destination.

MATTA Connect concluded on Thursday 30 July with the closing dinner, where YB Dato Sri Tiong King Sing, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Malaysia, attended as the Guest of Honour and delivered the keynote address, reaffirming the government’s continued support for initiatives that strengthen Malaysia’s tourism industry through strategic public-private collaboration.

(Source: MATTA)