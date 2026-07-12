Vietjet presents Vietnam Halal Connect

SINGAPORE, 13 July 2026: Vietjet has introduced Vietnam Halal Connect, a proposed industry-wide initiative to make travel in Vietnam more accessible and convenient for Muslim visitors, including travellers from Singapore.

The initiative was introduced at the Vietnam Halal Tourism Conference 2026 on 8 July, which brought together government representatives, international organisations and industry leaders to discuss how Vietnam can strengthen its appeal to Muslim travellers.

Photo credit: Vietjet.Vietjet Commercial Director Ha Nang Viet presents the Vietnam Halal Connect initiative.

For travellers in Singapore, the initiative comes as Vietjet continues to expand connectivity between the two countries. The airline currently operates direct services from Singapore to Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang and Phu Quoc. Its upcoming Singapore–Nha Trang service is scheduled to begin on 11 December 2026, operating four return flights each week.

Vietnam Halal Connect is envisioned as a platform that will bring together airlines, airports, accommodation providers, tourism businesses, halal certification bodies and technology partners. Through improved coordination, the initiative seeks to provide Muslim travellers with clearer information and greater confidence when planning and experiencing their trips.

As part of the initiative, Vietjet plans to work with relevant partners to expand Halal meal options, develop digital travel solutions and encourage tourism services that better address the needs of Muslim visitors. The initiative will also support the adoption of internationally recognised halal standards where applicable.

“We see strong opportunities to strengthen Vietnam’s appeal among Muslim travellers through better connectivity and services that respond to their evolving travel needs,” said Vietjet’s Commercial Director Ha Nang Viet. “Through Vietnam Halal Connect, we hope to encourage closer cooperation across the travel value chain so that Muslim travellers can explore Vietnam with greater confidence and convenience.”

Vietnamese officials speaking at the conference highlighted the country’s potential to attract a larger share of the Muslim travel market, supported by its location between Southeast Asia, Northeast Asia and the Middle East, as well as its range of cultural, culinary and coastal tourism experiences.

According to figures presented at the event, Vietnam welcomed more than 21 million international visitors in 2025, of whom approximately 600,000 were Muslim travellers. The platform also reflects Vietjet’s strategy of expanding international connectivity while supporting Vietnam’s tourism development. The airline currently operates more than 135 domestic and international routes, connecting Vietnam with destinations across Southeast Asia, South Asia, Central Asia and other markets with growing demand for Muslim travel.

As Vietnam expands its Halal tourism capabilities, Vietjet aims to support this growth by strengthening air connectivity and partnerships that enhance the overall journey, from flight and meal planning to accommodation and destination experiences.

(Source: Vietjet).