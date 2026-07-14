AirAsia and TAT launch three-year campaign

KUALA LUMPUR, 15 July 2026: AirAsia Group (formerly AirAsia X) and the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) have strengthened their partnership by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

The three-year collaboration, spanning 2026 to 2029, will see AirAsia and TAT work together on integrated promotional initiatives to pioneer new routes and exchange market insights to understand evolving travel trends better and unlock new opportunities for tourism growth.

Photo credit: AirAsia. TAT and AirAsia sign an MOU to promote route development between Thailand and Malaysia.

AirAsia Group currently operates 123 weekly flights between Malaysia and Thailand through AirAsia Malaysia (AK) and Thai AirAsia (FD), connecting travellers across 8 direct routes. From Kuala Lumpur, AirAsia flies to Bangkok (DMK), Chiang Mai, Phuket, Krabi, and Hat Yai; from Penang to Bangkok (Don Mueang) and Phuket; and from Johor Bahru to Bangkok (DMK). Together, the extensive network continues to provide seamless and affordable connectivity between the two countries.

AirAsia Group Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer Farouk Kamal said: “In the first half of 2026, AirAsia flew more than 1 million guests between Malaysia and Thailand, reaffirming the strong demand for travel between these two key countries for our group. Through this strategic partnership with TAT, we look forward to building on this momentum by driving more visitor arrivals, strengthening connectivity and showcasing the very best of Thailand through impactful marketing and tourism initiatives.”

The partnership further strengthens the relationship between AirAsia and TAT while supporting Thailand’s “Amazing Thailand, Feel All the Feelings” campaign and Malaysia’s Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2026) initiative through 2027.

(Source: AirAsia)